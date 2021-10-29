Western Isles records the highest daily Covid case count since pandemic began

NHS Western Isles has recorded its highest number of positive Covid cases in the past 24 hours since the pandemic began, according to new figures.

The region, which covers the islands to the west of mainland Scotland, recorded 23 new cases which is more than the previous highest count of 19 on September 27.

This comes just the day after the Orkney Islands recorded their highest case count with 55 however, that figure has dropped to 22.

NHS Grampian recorded 410 new cases which put it third behind Lothian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde for the highest daily case count.

Highland recorded 149 new cases while Shetland recorded 9.

Scotland, overall, recorded 2,732 new cases.

People in Hospital and ICU

While the number of people in hospitals in Scotland has dropped from 932 to 926, Grampian numbers have increased from 79 to 82.

In Highland, the total has decreased from 27 to 25.

People in intensive care has increased from 58 to 60.

An additional 24 people have died following a positive Covid test.

This includes one death in Aberdeenshire and Highlands as well as two additional deaths in Moray.

Vaccination Roll-out

A total of 4,314,144 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,903,299are now fully vaccinated.

NHS Grampian has administered both vaccines to over 410,000 people meaning around 86% of the region is fully vaccinated.

The number is higher in Highland with over 90% full vaccinated which is around 237,000 people.

While criticism remains over the slow progress of the booster programme in Scotland, a total of 28,388 doses were given in the past 24 hours.

This means that a total of 627,288 people have been given the third dose of a Covid vaccine. This includes over-70s, healthcare workers and the most vulnerable.

The purpose of the third dose is to help the most at risk remain resilient to the virus during the tough winter ahead.