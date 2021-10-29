Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

ARI staff raise hundreds of pounds for crucial cancer research

By Chloe Irvine
October 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Staff nurse Lauren, surgical trainee Eilidh Bruce, staff nurse Lindy and surgical trainee Ashrafun Nessa.

Staff at Aberdeen’s largest hospital have raised more than £600 for vital cancer research and local causes.

Over the last few weeks, a team at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Breast Unit raised the funds to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They will now be splitting the money between a number of good causes.

Consultant breast surgeon Beatrix Elsberger praised the team effort behind the fundraising and said: “Everyone from clinicians to research nurses, admin teams, the breast screening radiographers, clinic nurses, and the specialist breast care nurses got involved.

“In total we raised £632.78, which will be split between breast cancer research and local projects which support those currently undergoing treatment.”

While Covid restrictions “naturally” limited their plans, the team held a second-hand book sale, wear-it-pink day and a charity treadmill event.

Kirsty Shearer, Sue Rodwell, Beatrix Elsberger, Lorraine Drage, Louisa Pirie and Joan Wilson

Miss Elsberger is hoping the public will support the good causes through to 2022 as well.

She added: “We’re already planning for next year – we hope to get the public much more involved and to hold a ceilidh and silent auction.

“Everyone will be aware of the pressure the NHS is under right now. That so many people wanted to make the time to support this cause is quite humbling.”

According to Cancer Research UK, there are around 55,900 new cases of breast cancer every year throughout the country making it the most common form of cancer followed by lung, prostate and bowel.

Signs you might have Breast Cancer

One in two people will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime with over 200 different types in existence.

Individuals experiencing any of the symptoms listed above are advised to see a GP as soon as possible for examination.

Read more:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]