ARI staff raise hundreds of pounds for crucial cancer research

Staff at Aberdeen’s largest hospital have raised more than £600 for vital cancer research and local causes.

Over the last few weeks, a team at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Breast Unit raised the funds to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They will now be splitting the money between a number of good causes.

Consultant breast surgeon Beatrix Elsberger praised the team effort behind the fundraising and said: “Everyone from clinicians to research nurses, admin teams, the breast screening radiographers, clinic nurses, and the specialist breast care nurses got involved.

“In total we raised £632.78, which will be split between breast cancer research and local projects which support those currently undergoing treatment.”

While Covid restrictions “naturally” limited their plans, the team held a second-hand book sale, wear-it-pink day and a charity treadmill event.

Miss Elsberger is hoping the public will support the good causes through to 2022 as well.

She added: “We’re already planning for next year – we hope to get the public much more involved and to hold a ceilidh and silent auction.

“Everyone will be aware of the pressure the NHS is under right now. That so many people wanted to make the time to support this cause is quite humbling.”

According to Cancer Research UK, there are around 55,900 new cases of breast cancer every year throughout the country making it the most common form of cancer followed by lung, prostate and bowel.

One in two people will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime with over 200 different types in existence.

