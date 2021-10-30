Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash in Fort William

By Lauren Robertson
October 30, 2021, 7:53 am

A woman is being treated in hospital for ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by a car in Fort William.

At around 2pm on Friday October 29 police attended a ‘serious crash’ on North Road outside the Fort William retail park.

A 56-year-old woman had been struck by a car on the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road.

The woman was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she is being treated for her injuries.

Police closed the road for more than three hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

It reopened at around 5.30pm. 

Appealing for witnesses

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, including any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Road policing constable Ben Cruickshank from the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “The road was closed for more than three hours to allow for a collision investigation to be carried out.

“We are looking for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.”

Road Policing Officers in Fort William are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in the town on Friday 29th…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, 29 October 2021

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1974 of October 29.

