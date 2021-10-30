Woman in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash in Fort William

A woman is being treated in hospital for ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by a car in Fort William.

At around 2pm on Friday October 29 police attended a ‘serious crash’ on North Road outside the Fort William retail park.

A 56-year-old woman had been struck by a car on the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road.

The woman was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she is being treated for her injuries.

Police closed the road for more than three hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

It reopened at around 5.30pm.

Appealing for witnesses

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, including any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Road policing constable Ben Cruickshank from the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “The road was closed for more than three hours to allow for a collision investigation to be carried out.

“We are looking for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.”

Road Policing Officers in Fort William are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in the town on Friday 29th… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, 29 October 2021

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1974 of October 29.