Hillwalker airlifted off Highland mountain after 40ft fall

A hillwalker was airlifted off a Highland mountain after plunging 40ft and suffering multiple injuries.

The hiker was given assistance and first aid by other walkers in the vicinity who also raised the alarm.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team was tasked by police at about 3.30pm on Saturday to attend the injured walker on the Strathfarrar ridge, several miles west of Beauly.

A spokesman for the team said: “The casualty had fallen a substantial distance, perhaps up to 40ft, sustaining multiple injuries.”

Fifteeen members of Dundonnell MRT attended and were assisted by the Inverness-based Coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

The walker was subsequently airlifted to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Their condition is unknown.