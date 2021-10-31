Hillwalker airlifted off Highland mountain after 40ft fall By Mike Merritt October 31, 2021, 6:34 pm Updated: October 31, 2021, 6:34 pm The walker was airlifted to hospital in Inverness. Photo: DCT Media A hillwalker was airlifted off a Highland mountain after plunging 40ft and suffering multiple injuries. The hiker was given assistance and first aid by other walkers in the vicinity who also raised the alarm. Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team was tasked by police at about 3.30pm on Saturday to attend the injured walker on the Strathfarrar ridge, several miles west of Beauly. A spokesman for the team said: “The casualty had fallen a substantial distance, perhaps up to 40ft, sustaining multiple injuries.” Fifteeen members of Dundonnell MRT attended and were assisted by the Inverness-based Coastguard search and rescue helicopter. The walker was subsequently airlifted to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Their condition is unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Hebrides Mountain Rescue team secure £180,000 funding for new Stornoway HQ Hiker lost in Cairngorms for two days praises ‘kindness’ of Aberdeen University students who got him home Rock climbers caught out by onset of darkness on Eagle Ridge near Lochnagar Hiker rescued after spending two nights alone in the Cairngorms