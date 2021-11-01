Here’s a look at the Met Office’s Scottish Highlands weather forecast for the coming week.

With ever more frequent weather warnings for wind and rain and weather changing for the worse across the planet, it’s important to stay in the know when it comes to the weather forecast.

We’ve compiled a handy day-by-day Scottish Highlands weather report to give you an idea about the weather prospects for the week ahead.

The Met Office has forecasted a mix of bright spells between scattered relatively light showers and heavy rain later this week.

Throughout the north, it will begin with an “unsettled” day with frequent showers that merge to longer periods of rain at times – particularly across western hills.

The best chance of limited brighter spells will be around the northern end of the Great Glen with maximum temperature of 11°C.

As we move towards mid-week, more light rain is expected to hit the Highlands and Islands.

However, conditions will improve with outbreaks expected to be lighter and less frequent, while brighter spells will appear more readily.

Here’s your day-by-day Highland weather forecast for the week ahead:

Inverness weather forecast

Monday will be a cloudy day with heavy rain primarily in the morning. Chance of rain will drop around noon and remain at 10% throughout the day with temperatures keeping steady at 8°C to 9°C. Humidity between 80% and 91%.

Tuesday will be a cloudy but dry day with chance of rain at 10%. Temperatures will remain between 7°C and 9°C, however it will feel a bit cooler. Humidity between 84% and 90%.

Wednesday will have some sunny intervals mixed with occasional showers throughout the day. Chance of rain will be between 10% and 30% with showers expected mainly later in the afternoon at around 3pm. Temperatures around 6°C and 7 °C. Humidity between 80% and 91%.

Thursday will be dry and cloudy. Chance of rain will be at 10% with temperatures going up between 4°C and 7°C. Humidity between 77% and 86%.

Friday will be dry and cloudy. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 8°C and 11 °C. Humidity between 85% and 89%.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with light rain and some sunny intervals throughout the day. Chance of rain will remain relatively steady at 10%, with some light showers expected early in the morning at around 6am. Temperatures between 8°C and 11°C. Humidity between 82% and 87%.

Thurso weather forecast

Monday will be a rainy with heavy and light showers throughout the day. Chance of rain between 40% and 90% with temperatures around 9°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 85% and 91%.

Tuesday will have some light rain and showers with occasional sunny spells. Chance of rain between 20% and 50% with temperature steadily keeping at 9°C. Humidity between 82% and 87%.

Wednesday will start with light rain but will dry out towards the evening with sunny spells in the afternoon. Chance of rain between 10% and 60% with temperatures between 7°C and 8°C. Humidity between 75% and 84%.

Thursday will start with light rain but will dry out towards the evening with sunny spells in the afternoon. Chance of rain between 10% and 60% with temperatures between 7°C and 8°C. Humidity between 70% and 82%.

Friday will be a cloudy day with light rain expected in the evening. Chance of rain between 10% and 50% with temperatures between 7°C and 8 °C. Humidity between 70% and 82%.

Saturday will be cloudy with light rain for most of the day. Chance of rain between 10% ad 50% with showers expected to reach peak at around 9am and 6pm. Temperatures between 9°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 86% and 91%.