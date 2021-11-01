Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Week ahead Scottish Highlands weather forecast

By Denny Andonova
November 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
This is what the weather in the Highlands and Islands has in store this week.

Here’s a look at the Met Office’s Scottish Highlands weather forecast for the coming week.

With ever more frequent weather warnings for wind and rain and weather changing for the worse across the planet, it’s important to stay in the know when it comes to the weather forecast.

We’ve compiled a handy day-by-day Scottish Highlands weather report to give you an idea about the weather prospects for the week ahead.

The Met Office has forecasted a mix of bright spells between scattered relatively light showers and heavy rain later this week.

Throughout the north, it will begin with an “unsettled” day with frequent showers that merge to longer periods of rain at times – particularly across western hills.

The best chance of limited brighter spells will be around the northern end of the Great Glen with maximum temperature of 11°C.

As we move towards mid-week, more light rain is expected to hit the Highlands and Islands.

However, conditions will improve with outbreaks expected to be lighter and less frequent, while brighter spells will appear more readily.

Here’s your day-by-day Highland weather forecast for the week ahead:

Inverness weather forecast

Monday will be a cloudy day with heavy rain primarily in the morning. Chance of rain will drop around noon and remain at 10% throughout the day with temperatures keeping steady at 8°C to 9°C. Humidity between 80% and 91%.

Tuesday will be a cloudy but dry day with chance of rain at 10%. Temperatures will remain between 7°C and 9°C, however it will feel a bit cooler. Humidity between 84% and 90%.

Wednesday will have some sunny intervals mixed with occasional showers throughout the day. Chance of rain will be between 10% and 30% with showers expected mainly later in the afternoon at around 3pm.  Temperatures around 6°C and 7 °C. Humidity between 80% and 91%.

A woman walking under an umbrella in the Scottish Highlands
Heavy and light rain has been forecast across the north this week. Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Thursday will be dry and cloudy. Chance of rain will be at 10% with temperatures going up between 4°C and 7°C. Humidity between 77% and 86%.

Friday will be dry and cloudy. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 8°C and 11 °C. Humidity between 85% and 89%.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with light rain and some sunny intervals throughout the day. Chance of rain will remain relatively steady at 10%, with some light showers expected early in the morning at around 6am. Temperatures between 8°C and 11°C. Humidity between 82% and 87%.

Thurso weather forecast

Monday will be a rainy with heavy and light showers throughout the day. Chance of rain between 40% and 90% with temperatures around 9°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 85% and 91%.

Tuesday will have some light rain and showers with occasional sunny spells. Chance of rain between 20% and 50% with temperature steadily keeping at 9°C. Humidity between 82% and 87%.

Wednesday will start with light rain but will dry out towards the evening with sunny spells in the afternoon. Chance of rain between 10% and 60% with temperatures between 7°C and 8°C. Humidity between 75% and 84%.

A woman getting cover from the rain under an umbrella
Light rain is expected to persist in the Highlands throughout the week.

Thursday will start with light rain but will dry out towards the evening with sunny spells in the afternoon. Chance of rain between 10% and 60% with temperatures between 7°C and 8°C. Humidity between 70% and 82%.

Friday will be a cloudy day with light rain expected in the evening. Chance of rain between 10% and 50% with temperatures between 7°C and 8 °C. Humidity between 70% and 82%.

Saturday will be cloudy with light rain for most of the day. Chance of rain between 10% ad 50% with showers expected to reach peak at around 9am and 6pm. Temperatures between 9°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 86% and 91%.

