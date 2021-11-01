Death of construction worker who fell from Lewis community centre roof to be investigated by sheriff

The death of a construction worker who plunged from the roof of a community centre is to be probed by a sheriff.

John Murray, 58, was working on the hub in North Bragar in the west of Lewis.

Emergency services raced to the scene and he was taken to hospital in Stornoway for treatment.

Medics then decided to airlift Murray to another hospital in Glasgow but he could not be saved.

A fatal accident inquiry will now be held at Stornoway Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of his death in November 2019 will be examined.

The probe is mandatory because he died in the course of his employment.

A preliminary hearing will take place next month with the full inquiry expected to get underway later.

Murray originally hailed from the village of Skigersta in Ness and lived much of his adult life in Glasgow.

He and his wife had moved back to Ness prior to his death.

Murray was working for an island construction firm at a community hub which was previously a local primary school.