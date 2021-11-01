Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Death of construction worker who fell from Lewis community centre roof to be investigated by sheriff

By David Meikle
November 1, 2021, 11:45 pm
Stornoway Sheriff Court

The death of a construction worker who plunged from the roof of a community centre is to be probed by a sheriff.

John Murray, 58, was working on the hub in North Bragar in the west of Lewis.

Emergency services raced to the scene and he was taken to hospital in Stornoway for treatment.

Medics then decided to airlift Murray to another hospital in Glasgow but he could not be saved.

A fatal accident inquiry will now be held at Stornoway Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of his death in November 2019 will be examined.

The probe is mandatory because he died in the course of his employment.

A preliminary hearing will take place next month with the full inquiry expected to get underway later.

Murray originally hailed from the village of Skigersta in Ness and lived much of his adult life in Glasgow.

He and his wife had moved back to Ness prior to his death.

Murray was working for an island construction firm at a community hub which was previously a local primary school.

