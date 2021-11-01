Cancer support: Charity say too many patients face financial issues without knowing benefits help is available

Katrina Malcolm didn’t immediately appreciate the financial implications when she had to give up her job while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

But she believes that without expert support she could have faced money problems within months.

New figures show 1,866 cancer patients in four parts of Scotland received more than £7.6 million in welfare benefit payments in the last year.

The money was secured by a benefits advice service funded by the Macmillan charity and run by Citizens Advice.

Macmillan believes too many people with cancer face financial issues without knowing help is available.

Significant numbers of cancer patients not accessing benefits system

Katrina is one of 92 people in Lochaber who claimed a total of over £280,000 in benefits between June 2020 and June 2021.

Over the same period, around £3.5 million was claimed by 526 cancer patients in the Inverness, Badenoch and Strathspey Citizens Advice area.

Another £3.2 million was claimed by 950 people in Aberdeen and £738,000 by 298 patients in Angus.

Macmillan benefits advisor Christine Donnelly says: “No-one with a life-threatening illness should have to worry about how to pay their bills or cover the costs of getting to and from hospital.

“But every day we hear from people facing these choices.

“A significant number have never had to access the benefits system before which is daunting in the midst of illness and treatment.

“We appreciate they need all their strength and resolve to deal with diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

“So we are here to offer timely high quality advice, and the practical hands-on help to claim any benefits we identify for them.”

Katrina Malcolm, 51, was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in February 2019.

She had to give up her job in a children’s nursery due to the infection risk as she underwent chemotherapy.

Local cancer nurses referred her to Christine for help in claiming benefits.

‘We didn’t need to count every penny’

“Initially claiming benefits wasn’t even on my radar,” she said.

“When Christine first got in touch I initially thought I didn’t need any help.

“But, looking back, we’d have been in trouble financially within months without it.

“Christine did everything for me. It was incredible.

“She looked into everything I was entitled to and completed all the forms for me.

“She got me the Personal Independence Payment and a disabled badge. That meant I didn’t need to pay for the ferry when going to the hospital.

“We didn’t need to count every penny or worry about turning on the heating, or if I could afford to get to the hospital twice a week.”

Not having to worry about money allowed her to live as normal a life as possible, even during the pandemic.

She continued: “With my diagnosis, I didn’t want to stop living and hide in my house.

“I continued to see family, sitting outside to minimise the risk. I even travelled to see my son in Wales.

“Christine couldn’t take away my illness, but she made my life so my easier. The support was and is phenomenal.

“I don’t have the words to express how amazing the care has been from Christine, the Macmillan team in Fort William and the local district nurses.”

Janice Preston, Macmillan’s head of services in Scotland, says cancer is not something anyone can budget for.

She said: “Many people lose income and face increased costs like heating or transport.

“We are immensely proud of our Macmillan benefits advisers who work extremely hard to help people with cancer access the benefits they deserve.

“We’re also extremely grateful to our generous supporters, as without them we couldn’t fund services like this one.”

How to find support

Help is offered on the phone, but face-to-face appointments are available.

Christine Donnelly adds: “Knowing that we’re helping people at possibly their most vulnerable is very rewarding and delivers real job satisfaction.

“Please don’t hesitate, do get in touch if you think we can help you in any way.”

To find out more about the financial impact of cancer or find support visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call 0808 808 0000.