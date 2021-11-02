Thurso to host women’s health festival in bid to break down stigmas and ‘normalise’ conversations

A festival is to take place in Thurso next April in a bid to break down stigmas and normalise conversations around women’s health.

The event, organised in collaboration with Thurso Community Development Trust, will be held on Saturday April 30 at Olrig Street Gardens.

It has been created to discuss an array of issues from gynaecological conditions, heart disease, menopause, menstrual health and mental health.

Information will also be shared from NHS Highland about where to access smear tests and breast screening.

Fun element to be included as part of festival

Organisers have stressed, however, that they are keen to ensure the festival has a fun element to it too.

Come and try sessions will be included as part of the day’s celebrations, with yin yoga, tai chi and more on offer.

Local food sellers will also be invited to keep those attending well fed.

At night, guest speakers will deliver talks before a celebratory ceilidh.

Constituency MSP Maree Todd is hoping to attend in her capacity as minister for public health, women’s health and sport.

‘We want to normalise these conversations’

Organiser Kirsteen Campbell said: “Women’s health has been a passion of mine for a number of years.

“I have got endometriosis myself and I set up a group for the north Highland area back in January.

“I am the kind of person who will go along to a community partnership meeting and bring up all the embarrassing stuff but it is good because it is raising more awareness.

“We want to normalise these conversations. We should already be talking about it.

“It should be known when things aren’t normal and when to seek help.”

She continued: “The plan is that it is going to be a lovely sunny day and we will have information and awareness stalls set up outside.

“I just want to break down stigmas.

“We want to highlight issues around women’s health but in a fun and engaging way.

“Hopefully we can improve things for people and hopefully they will be more knowledgeable.”

Inclusive festival for the local community

The festival came about following discussions between Mrs Campbell and Thurso Community Development Trust over ways in which to provide informative events for locals.

Joan Lawrie, of the development trust, expressed her delight at being involved in the project.

She said: “What we really find is not enough people talk about women’s health.

“Women are not always aware of what is normal and what is not normal and that is what we would like to open up the conversation about.

“As an organisation, we have tried to be very inclusive across our community.

“Just because we are in the far north of Scotland doesn’t mean we should be able to have those same conversations, opportunities, events and activities that may be going on in the central belt.

“We want everybody to feel like it is ok to talk about these things.”

Ms Lawrie added: “We are absolutely delighted to be involved in the festival.

“Women are a very powerful influence in families and communities. It is just great to be able to celebrate women as well.”

If the festival is a success it is hoped to replicate it on an annual basis.

Thurso Community Development Trust has also said plans are being discussed to host similar events in the county.