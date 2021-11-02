Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former abattoir chosen as preferred site for £17 million Orkney waste facility

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
November 2, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 5:28 pm
The former abattoir is the preferred site for a waste facility

Plans for a £17 million waste facility in Orkney have taken a step forward after winning support from councillors.

The islands council’s asset management sub committee agreed that the former abattoir at Hatston Industrial Estate in Kirkwall should be designated as the preferred site for the proposed integrated waste facility.

The plans incorporate the household waste recycling centre nearby.

In January, it was was agreed that the demolition of the current buildings should be progressed ahead of the council leasing the site.

Concern waste facility could be a ‘bad neighbour’

However, it has not been able to move forward with the plans due to the pandemic.

A report to the committee said a site selection exercise for the waste facility viewed 23 locations.

Provision for onward shipping of residual waste to Shetland was particularly important for the new site and the former abattoir was chosen as the best fit.

However, sub committee chairman Leslie Manson repeated his concerns that the waste facility could prove to be a “bad neighbour” in terms of the effect on air quality and smell.

He said he was “slightly surprised and slightly disappointed” to see appropriateness with surrounding buildings was not given more importance in the council report.

Councillor Leslie Manson raised concerns

The abattoir site scored highest in the selection exercise which was based on 13 criteria.

The council also looked at other sites around the Orkney mainland.

Mr Manson also said he was surprised that the former abattoir site has “just edged” being selected as the preferred location and it has been “quite a narrow victory for it.”

The council has been seeking to address concerns over the current waste management arrangements and to meet more stringent recycling targets.

Less rubbish will be shipped to Shetland

The Scottish Government proposes long term targets of recycling 70% of all Scotland’s waste, and only 5% of remaining waste ending up in landfill by 2025.

The latest figures show that Orkney’s current recycling rate is 18.8% compared with a Scottish average of 44.9%.

The new waste management facility will also mean less rubbish will be shipped from Orkney to Shetland for burning in an incinerator.

More than 8,000 tonnes of waste a year has been taken from Orkney for more than 20 years, at a cost of £190 per tonne.

