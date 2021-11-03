Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney councillors back change to parental bereavement paid leave

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
November 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Orkney Council HQ

Councillors in Orkney have backed changes to the local authority’s leave of absence policy, which will deliver two weeks at full pay to bereaved parents.

Under the current policy, parents who lose a child or have suffered stillbirth of a child after 24 weeks of pregnancy are only able to claim two weeks of leave at the statutory minimum pay.

This is in line with current law.

A report, recommending the change, was viewed by councillors on the local authority’s human resources sub committee yesterday.

Orkney Islands Council human resources sub committee met on Tuesday

Changes proposed following discussions

The report states that the change to the policy comes after discussions at management level and with trade unions.

The report says it is in recognition of the exceptional nature and sensitivity of such a scenario.

Police and fire personnel also granted extra time off

During the meeting, councillors also backed changes to allow retained firefighters and special constables to take paid leave to undertake both the initial and ongoing training required for their positions.

Employees who enrol in the fire service or as a special constable in the police will be delivered extra time off to undertake training

Councillor Duncan Tullock also put forward an amendment that would entitle council employees who have undertaken qualifications relevant to their job a maximum of two days paid leave to attend their graduation ceremony – paid leave which is not given under current policy.

These changes will now go to full council for further approval.

