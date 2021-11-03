Orkney councillors back change to parental bereavement paid leave

Councillors in Orkney have backed changes to the local authority’s leave of absence policy, which will deliver two weeks at full pay to bereaved parents.

Under the current policy, parents who lose a child or have suffered stillbirth of a child after 24 weeks of pregnancy are only able to claim two weeks of leave at the statutory minimum pay.

This is in line with current law.

A report, recommending the change, was viewed by councillors on the local authority’s human resources sub committee yesterday.

Changes proposed following discussions

The report states that the change to the policy comes after discussions at management level and with trade unions.

The report says it is in recognition of the exceptional nature and sensitivity of such a scenario.

Police and fire personnel also granted extra time off

During the meeting, councillors also backed changes to allow retained firefighters and special constables to take paid leave to undertake both the initial and ongoing training required for their positions.

Councillor Duncan Tullock also put forward an amendment that would entitle council employees who have undertaken qualifications relevant to their job a maximum of two days paid leave to attend their graduation ceremony – paid leave which is not given under current policy.

These changes will now go to full council for further approval.