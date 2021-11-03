Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s most famous snow patch has melted for only the eighth time in 300 years

By Lauren Taylor
November 3, 2021, 12:56 pm
Iain Cameron with the Sphinx seen here in better days at the beginning of October 2021.

Scotland’s most famous snow patch has melted – for only the eighth time in 300 years.

The snow patch – known as the Sphinx – dates back hundreds of years.

It is the UK’s oldest patch of “permanent” snow, found along the lip of the ridge of Braeriach – the UK’s third-highest mountain – in an isolated part of the Cairngorms.

It lies in a hollow under the mountain’s ridge, meaning it gets very little sunlight.

There are a number of such patches across Scotland, mostly on Ben Nevis and in the Cairngorms.

Some have been known to melt fairly frequently. The Sphinx however is the most famous of them all, having melted just seven times in the last 300 years.

According to records, the Sphinx previously melted fully in 1933, 1959, 1996, 2003, 2006, 2017, and 2018.

Before 1933, it is thought to have last melted completely in the 1700s.

The Sphinx had shrunk to the size of an A4 piece of paper last month, leaving experts worried it would fully melt in the mild weather.

Rising temperatures may have caused the Sphinx to melt

Iain Cameron, Scotland’s leading snow patch expert, believes that climate change is the cause.

Iain Cameron at the Braeriach snow patch "The Sphinx" earlier this month.
Iain Cameron at the Braeriach snow patch last month.

He said: “It was thought never to melt, or at least very infrequently,” he said. “But this will be the third time in five years which is unprecedented.

“I’m not a climatologist but I think it’s a safe assumption to say that rising temperatures are what is ultimately behind this.”

This comes as world leaders and delegates from 196 countries meet in Glasgow to attend COP26.

It officially commenced on November 1 and the summit will aim to tackle rising global temperatures and other goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

COP26 is being billed as humanity’s “last best chance” to save our planet from ecological catastrophe.

Right now, the planet is 1.1C hotter than it was between 1850 and 1900, causing melting ice-caps, rising sea levels, more severe weather events and all the consequences on our lives that stem from those.

