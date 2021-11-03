Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Ban for driver who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into other car

By Jenni Gee
November 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
The cased called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into another car, flipping it on its side, has admitted careless driving.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Mariusz Zieba had been driving along the A862 outside the Dingwall Mart on December 13 2019 when he dropped off, allowing his vehicle to cross into the opposite lane.

He collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, flipping it onto its side and leaving the other driver with bruised ribs, neck and back and a sprained right thumb.

Fiscal Depute Pauline Gair said: “The accused’s vehicle drifted across the carriageway into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

“The other vehicle was flipped on to the passenger side, eventually coming to rest on the cycle path.”

Driver had ‘no recollection’  incident

She added: “The accused admitted that he had fallen asleep.”

Solicitor Graham Mann for Zieba, who admitted a single charge of careless driving, told the court his client had been at work on the day of the accident, and long hours combined with a problematic relationship had left him feeling stressed.

“He remembers being on the road before this,” said Mr Mann “But has no recollection of this incident.”

“There is nothing else sinister about this – he was just overtired.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Zieba, 40, of Coul Park, Alness, that he was fortunate the incident had not had more serious consequences for himself or the other driver.

He fined the father-of-three £395 and banned him from the roads for 15 weeks.

