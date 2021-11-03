Dog owners told to ‘act responsibly’ after reports of livestock worrying over last week

Police are calling on dog owners to ‘act responsibly’ following a surge in livestock worrying in Oban.

Officers have issued a reminder to individuals embracing the countryside to keep their dogs under close control and abide by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code to prevent the “immense suffering” to livestock in the area.

The warning by officers was inspired by a surge in reports over the course of the last week relating to livestock worrying in Jamestown, Alexandria and Glen Lonan.

Officers have stressed such attacks can not only have a “financial and emotional impact on the farmer” but cause unnecessary suffering to their animals.

Sergeant Gall from Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Police Division community engagement team said: “We are once again urging anyone walking and exercising their dogs in the countryside to act responsibly and ensure that their dogs are under control at all times.”

“We are also appealing to dog walkers to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code which advises that dogs shouldn’t be taken into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young farm animals.”

What measures should you follow?

The Scottish Outdoor Access Code dictates that dog owners should maintain proper control whilst walking near livestock.

The code states that owners should never let their pet worry or attack farm animals and should not be taken into fields where lambs, calves or other young livestock reside.

However, if you go into a field of farm animals, you should keep your dog(s) on a short lead or close at heel and keep as far as possible from the animals.

Farmers and those who use the countryside are urged to report all incidents of livestock worrying to police on 101.