Boleskine House: Plan to create ‘sea of colour’ wildflower meadow at Loch Ness landmark

Millions of native wildflower seeds are to be planted to create a new eco-friendly meadow at the historic Boleskine House on Loch Ness.

A fundraising campaign has been launched for an initial six-acre “sea of colour” at the landmark building which is in the process of being restored.

The Boleskine House Foundation says the aim is to help reverse the decline of wildflower meadows which support a variety of wildlife.

It hopes it will inspire other landowners in the area to create something similar as part of efforts to protect wildlife and reduce carbon footprints.

Wildflower meadows have been lost

The project, due to start next year, is backed by the Aviva Community Fund. It is matching every donation up to £50.

Launched during the COP26 conference, an initial fundraising target was reached within two hours and so far more than £3,500 has been pledged.

As well as planting flower seeds and trees, the foundation aims to build new footpaths and benches on the site.

It also plans to provide seeds to neighbouring properties to allow people to create smaller wildflower areas in their gardens.

The Royal Botanic Gardens Kew says wildflower meadows are one of the rarest habitats in the UK, but 97% have been lost since the 1930s.

Foundation chairman Keith Readdy says: “We want to do our part to reverse the decline.

“We are delighted that Aviva has chosen our project to be part of its Climate Fund, which will help us create a meaningful impact in the local area.”

He said wildflower meadows can hold nearly three times more carbon than tree planting alone in the same area.

“This is precisely one of the reasons for our ambitious project.”

Mr Readdy added: “We have been overwhelmed by the response.

“The launch was very timely, in line with COP26, and the fact we hit our target so quickly shows that it means a lot to people.

Helping reduce the carbon footprint

“The ultimate plan is to get a new viewpoint for people overlooking the meadow.

“We hope it can set a trend for other large landowners to do the same thing.

“If everybody did it we could lower the carbon footprint quite significantly.

“The idea is to turn the area into a sea of colour.

“When people come to visit they will be able to walk through the meadow.

“It’s not just facilitating the ecosystem and lowering the carbon footprint, it will also allow people to be in nature as a therapeutic exercise.”

The wildflower meadow project is separate from the rebuild of Boleskine House which started more than four years ago.

All funds raised for the foundation’s wider environmental conservation projects will be separately designated from those for the rebuild.

Mr Readdy and his wife Kyra bought the famous B-listed building in July 2019, just days before it was hit by a second devastating fire in four years.

Putting a roof on landmark building

They then set up the foundation to rebuild the ruin into a visitor attraction.

Previous owners of Boleskine House included the Fraser clan, occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

In September the foundation launched a separate fundraising campaign to help put a roof on the building.

Through various activities, including a GoFundMe campaign, virtual events and flash fundraisers, the charity aims to raise £25,000. So far more than £4,000 has been raised.

The rest of the £250,000 needed to complete the project will come from private donations and heritage grants.