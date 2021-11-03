Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Boleskine House: Plan to create ‘sea of colour’ wildflower meadow at Loch Ness landmark

By John Ross
November 3, 2021, 1:28 pm
A six-acre wildflower meadow will be created on the grounds of Boleskine House
A six-acre wildflower meadow will be created on the grounds of Boleskine House

Millions of native wildflower seeds are to be planted to create a new eco-friendly meadow at the historic Boleskine House on Loch Ness.

A fundraising campaign has been launched for an initial six-acre “sea of colour” at the landmark building which is in the process of being restored.

The Boleskine House Foundation says the aim is to help reverse the decline of wildflower meadows which support a variety of wildlife.

It hopes it will inspire other landowners in the area to create something similar as part of efforts to protect wildlife and reduce carbon footprints.

Wildflower meadows have been lost

The project, due to start next year, is backed by the Aviva Community Fund. It is matching every donation up to £50.

Launched during the COP26 conference, an initial fundraising target was reached within two hours and so far more than £3,500 has been pledged.

The new wildflower meadow will be constructed at Boleskine House

As well as planting flower seeds and trees, the foundation aims to build new footpaths and benches on the site.

It also plans to provide seeds to neighbouring properties to allow people to create smaller wildflower areas in their gardens.

The Royal Botanic Gardens Kew says wildflower meadows are one of the rarest habitats in the UK, but 97% have been lost since the 1930s.

Foundation chairman Keith Readdy says: “We want to do our part to reverse the decline.

The meadow will see millions of native wildflower seeds planted

“We are delighted that Aviva has chosen our project to be part of its Climate Fund, which will help us create a meaningful impact in the local area.”

He said wildflower meadows can hold nearly three times more carbon than tree planting alone in the same area.

“This is precisely one of the reasons for our ambitious project.”

Mr Readdy added: “We have been overwhelmed by the response.

“The launch was very timely, in line with COP26, and the fact we hit our target so quickly shows that it means a lot to people.

Helping reduce the carbon footprint

“The ultimate plan is to get a new viewpoint for people overlooking the meadow.

“We hope it can set a trend for other large landowners to do the same thing.

“If everybody did it we could lower the carbon footprint quite significantly.

“The idea is to turn the area into a sea of colour.

“When people come to visit they will be able to walk through the meadow.

Boleskine House is being restored as a visitor centre

“It’s not just facilitating the ecosystem and lowering the carbon footprint, it will also allow people to be in nature as a therapeutic exercise.”

The wildflower meadow project is separate from the rebuild of Boleskine House which started more than four years ago.

All funds raised for the foundation’s wider environmental conservation projects will be separately designated from those for the rebuild.

Mr Readdy and his wife Kyra bought the famous B-listed building in July 2019, just days before it was hit by a second devastating fire in four years.

Putting a roof on landmark building

They then set up the foundation to rebuild the ruin into a visitor attraction.

Previous owners of Boleskine House included the Fraser clan, occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

In September the foundation launched a separate fundraising campaign to help put a roof on the building.

Through various activities, including a GoFundMe campaign, virtual events and flash fundraisers, the charity aims to raise £25,000. So far more than £4,000 has been raised.

The rest of the £250,000 needed to complete the project will come from private donations and heritage grants.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal