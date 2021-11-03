All non-essential activity halted at Avoch Primary School following ‘significant Covid outbreak’

All lets and non-essential activity are stopping at Avoch Primary School in the Highlands for two weeks following a Covid outbreak.

From Monday, November 8 all community groups who use the school will be asked to only do so for essential purposes.

Officers will be working with the affected groups and helping the local community to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.

What is happening at Avoch Primary?

Highland Council described the number of Covid cases linked to Avoch Primary as a “significant outbreak”.

Letters have been sent to affected families and the council is working in partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team to ensure that all necessary actions and precautions are taken.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “We are aware of the Covid-19 outbreak at Avoch Primary School. Positive cases can cause some local anxiety in the community.

“Please be reassured that our health protection team is working closely with colleagues within Highland Council and the primary school to continually monitor the situation.

“We must follow the national guidance which includes NHS Scotland’s test and protect strategy.”

The Covid situation across the country is deemed to be “precarious” as we move into the winter months.

Looking out for Covid symptoms

Any child or young person showing symptoms of Covid-19 should not attend school.

The common symptoms include a new continuous cough, high temperature or fever and a loss or change in sense of taste or smell.

Newer guidance also says a headache, sore muscles and joints and tiredness, sore throat, cold like symptoms and diarrhoea and vomiting could also be symptoms of the virus.

Anyone showing symptoms should isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

Mr Allison added: “Test and protect is a vital part of how we will prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

“If you have symptoms even if they are mild, we’re asking you to self-isolate, get tested and share details of those you’ve come into close contact with.

“If you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive and are asked to self-isolate by the NHS, it’s important to follow that advice.

“Continue to follow guidance wear face coverings, avoid crowded places, clean your hands regularly, physical distance, book a PCR test if you have even mild symptoms. Taking these steps will help in keeping the virus under control.”