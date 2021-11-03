Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three Western Isles councillors under investigation for ‘unacceptable and unpleasant behaviour’

By Mike Merritt
November 3, 2021, 5:40 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 5:40 pm
Stornoway. Photo: Shutterstock

Three Western Isles councillors are under internal investigation for their standard of behaviour towards the authority’s officers.

It is believed the allegations involve more than one incident and staff member.

Council leader Roddie Mackay said the “seriousness of the behaviour – and how it is addressed by those involved – will determine whether further action will be appropriate”.

In a statement, he said: “It is regrettable that some of our employees have encountered unacceptable and unpleasant behaviour towards them from any member.

“Respect for each other in the workplace is a fundamental right and, where officers have experienced anything other than this, it does need to be addressed.

Western Isles Council leader Roddie Mackay

“And so I would hope that any member who is reported as having displayed a pattern of distasteful and disrespectful behaviour towards our employees will reflect on their conduct and amend and improve the way they go about their business.

“I should expect that the seriousness of the behaviour and how it is addressed by those involved will determine whether further action will be appropriate.”

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite regional officer, welcomed the council’s “proactive” approach.

She said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any individual situation, but we would remind any employees at the council that if they need assistance, they can always reach out to their trade union, Unite, for confidential and impartial support at work.”

Councillors are expected to abide by a code of conduct set out by the Standards Commission for Scotland, which is provided to all councillors on election.

The three councillors have not been named by the council.

