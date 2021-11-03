Three Western Isles councillors under investigation for ‘unacceptable and unpleasant behaviour’

Three Western Isles councillors are under internal investigation for their standard of behaviour towards the authority’s officers.

It is believed the allegations involve more than one incident and staff member.

Council leader Roddie Mackay said the “seriousness of the behaviour – and how it is addressed by those involved – will determine whether further action will be appropriate”.

In a statement, he said: “It is regrettable that some of our employees have encountered unacceptable and unpleasant behaviour towards them from any member.

“Respect for each other in the workplace is a fundamental right and, where officers have experienced anything other than this, it does need to be addressed.

“And so I would hope that any member who is reported as having displayed a pattern of distasteful and disrespectful behaviour towards our employees will reflect on their conduct and amend and improve the way they go about their business.

“I should expect that the seriousness of the behaviour and how it is addressed by those involved will determine whether further action will be appropriate.”

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite regional officer, welcomed the council’s “proactive” approach.

She said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any individual situation, but we would remind any employees at the council that if they need assistance, they can always reach out to their trade union, Unite, for confidential and impartial support at work.”

Councillors are expected to abide by a code of conduct set out by the Standards Commission for Scotland, which is provided to all councillors on election.

The three councillors have not been named by the council.