‘High probability’ of cancellations to NorthLink ferry services with strong winds forecast

By Lauren Robertson
November 4, 2021, 4:05 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 5:37 pm
NorthLink ferry services will be amended due to bad weather forecast.

NorthLink Ferries has issued advance warnings of cancellations to travellers ahead of strong winds forecast this weekend.

The service provider has already amended some routes and said that there is a “high probability” that others will be cancelled.

NorthLink operates ferries between the Scottish mainland and the Orkney and Shetland islands.

They run the only regular services that go to and between the islands.

With strong winds forecast this weekend starting from Saturday, NorthLink has issued advance warnings that there will be changes to their services.

Some ferries will be departing on their usual routes early, while others won’t be running at all.

A warning on the NorthLink website says: “Present weather forecasts indicate the possibility of disruptions to our services from Saturday November 6 through to Monday November 8.”

Further decisions regarding which routes will be impacted by the forecast will be made on Friday morning.

What services will be affected?

NorthLink has already announced that their services operating between Scrabster and Stromness across the Pentland Firth will be altered this weekend.

The 9am sailing from Stromness to Scrabster will set off at its usual time on Saturday.

The first change to the timetable is the 12pm sailing from Scrabster to Stromness, which will now depart at 11.15am.

On the NorthLink website, the later sailings have a “high probability of being amended”, but there are no further details at this time.

Though changes to the schedule have not yet been decided for the overnight ferry that goes between Aberdeen and Lerwick, stopping at Kirkwall on the way, NorthLink has said they are likely.

Instead of leaving at 5pm on Saturday evening, it may depart early.

The stop in Kirkwall is currently under review, but there is a “high probability” that it will be cancelled.

