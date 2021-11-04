A love letter to Morar: Regular visitor hopes to prompt ‘constructive debate’ after incident left him feeling unwanted

A long time visitor to Lochaber has penned an open love letter to the local community after a distasteful experience in September.

Mike Pengman, who hails from Newcastle, has visited Morar and the surrounding areas on and off since a scout trip in 1976.

He fell so deeply in love with the area that he even tied the knot there in 2015.

Poor experience inspired letter

However, despite returning several times to undertake excursions, whether to the hills or sea, Mr Pengman was left with a distasteful etching on his car bonnet after parking up to go kayaking.

Returning to his vehicle, he found a note etched onto the bonnet with permanent marker claiming he had parked illegally. A move that required repair to his vehicle’s paintwork.

Mr Pengman chased up the incident with local police, who confirmed he was parked legally and in a safe manner.

Now, the IT consultant has written to the local community in a bid to generate a joint approach to ensure both visitors and locals feel safe and respected.

In his letter, Mr Pengman states he felt “rejected” by the people of an area he loves and felt “unwanted and unsafe”.

He questions: “I wonder, do the communities of Morar want a future for tourism?

“What can we do to help you and your community feel safe, appreciated and cared for by visitors?”

Speaking about his motivation behind penning the letter, Mr Pengman says: “Whilst I was painfully aware of the stresses the post-Covid tourist rush had placed on the area, I was not prepared for that tension and frustration being expressed in a message from a local physically written on my car, which was parked legally and safely in this remote location.

“But my initial shock and my lasting feeling of rejection are of secondary importance.

“I wrote my open letter in the spirit of commitment to the area and to its community.

“I wrote empathising with the pressure recent events have placed on the community and its facilities.

“I wrote hoping to prompt discussion and constructive debate.

“I wrote with the belief that the community and visitors can live in mutual respect and to the benefit of all.

“I wrote with love.”

Disappointment locally to incident

The letter has been shared with locals, including local representatives.

Councillor Allan Henderson said: “As chair of the B8008 working group, I am obviously disappointed to see that an individual would respond in this criminal way to what they consider inconsiderate parking.

“Civil action is not what we advocate as we seek solutions to the expansion of motorhomes. Random acts of vandalism are difficult to police and happen in all areas.

“Councillors have had, and continue monthly meeting with all interested parties – community leaders, council officials, NatureScot, access officers, police and land owners and even our MSP – to try to get solutions to the perceived ‘wild camping’ in the Morar to Traigh area.”

He continued: “We all agree that infrastructure improvements are essential as visitors and locals covet a spot at the beaches, but have been unable to secure extra land for development of such, even although funds have been identified.

“Landowners see developing land as adding to the problem instead of easing the pressures on parking and the road.

“We see it differently – more as commercial opportunities and a way to enhance the visitor experience while allowing locals to go about their daily business.

“If fully serviced overnight facilities were established then it would be easier to regulate lengths of stay and be more in keeping with the access code and wild camping ethos.”