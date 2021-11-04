Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unemployed people in Highlands to benefit from new funding to get back to work

By Ross Hempseed
November 4, 2021, 6:05 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 7:40 pm
The funding will provide 30 unemployed people in the Highlands with work placements.

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) has been successful in securing funding to help unemployed people living in the Highlands.

The council has been awarded £232,851 via the UK Community Renewal Fund, which aims to support those struggling across the country.

Six-month work placements will be created for 30 young and older workers in the Highland region.

The SCVO proposed that the money be used as part of its Community Jobs Scotland Intergenerational Pilot, which supports people of any age with their entry into third sector businesses across the region.

It will give individuals the opportunity to enter back into the workforce after being made unemployed due to the pandemic.

The Community Jobs Scotland programme has already created 9,500 jobs for people across Scotland.

‘Support unemployed people to progress’

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson said: “This extra funding for the third sector will complement support which already exists from the Scottish Government’s Young Person Guarantee and recently launched Long-Term Unemployed programme, and allows for more work placements to be created for young people and adults.

“We will seek when working with the third sector that these work placement opportunities are created across all parts of Highland, benefitting as wide a spread of individuals as possible but also as many of our valuable third sector partners.”

Moira Cuthbertson, CJS manager at SCVO, said: “These work placements will support particularly vulnerable and recently unemployed people to progress in their employment, giving them the greatest chance of a positive long-term destination and ensure they are not left behind.

“Each participant will become an employee of a third sector organisation and with support from SCVO, the third sector employers will provide employability support to the employees through on-job training, experience, qualifications and job search support.”

