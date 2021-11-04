Man tried to enter car waiting at give way sign near Beauly

A man who tried to enter a vehicle that was waiting at a give way sign near Beauly is being sought by police.

The man was seen acting suspiciously at the A831 junction with A833.

He tried to enter a car stopped at the give way at this junction between 6pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday November 2.

He has been described as white and believed to be in his 40s.

The man in question is thought to be around 6ft tall and of a medium, stocky build.

On the evening of the incident, he was wearing a grey zipped up hooded top with a round logo on it or similar, and bright orange high-vis trousers with silver banding around the legs.

He has been described as having dark stubble and short, dark hair.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area near Beauly at the time of the incident.

Officers are also looking for anyone who might have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information that might help police in their investigation can contact them on 101 quoting reference number 3329 of November 2.