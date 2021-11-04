Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man tried to enter car waiting at give way sign near Beauly

By Lauren Robertson
November 4, 2021, 7:07 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 7:09 pm
Police are seeking witnesses to the incident

A man who tried to enter a vehicle that was waiting at a give way sign near Beauly is being sought by police.

The man was seen acting suspiciously at the A831 junction with A833.

He tried to enter a car stopped at the give way at this junction between 6pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday November 2.

He has been described as white and believed to be in his 40s.

The man in question is thought to be around 6ft tall and of a medium, stocky build.

On the evening of the incident, he was wearing a grey zipped up hooded top with a round logo on it or similar, and bright orange high-vis trousers with silver banding around the legs.

He has been described as having dark stubble and short, dark hair.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area near Beauly at the time of the incident.

Officers are also looking for anyone who might have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information that might help police in their investigation can contact them on 101 quoting reference number 3329 of November 2.

