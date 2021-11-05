Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

People in hospital with Covid-19 falling in both Grampian and Highland

By Ross Hempseed
November 5, 2021, 2:52 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 6:28 pm

Figures released by the Scottish Government have shown a decrease in people currently in hospital due to Covid-19 in both Grampian and Highland.

People in hospital in both health boards has increased over the past few days but have now shown signs of slowing down.

Yesterday figures showed Grampian with 88 people in hospital with Covid however, this figure has fallen to 80.

However, there has been an increase in people in intensive care from seven to 10 in the past 24 hours.

Highland showed a similar trend with people in hospitals dropping from 35 to 26 over the 24 hours.

In Scotland, people in hospitals decreased by 55 from 986 to 941.

Cases and deaths in the north and north-east.

Positive cases in Grampian totalled 244 while in Highland the figure was 144.

The Western Isles recorded 20, Orkney 18 and Shetland just five cases.

Scotland recorded 2,389 new cases of Covid-19.

A further death from Covid-19 was recorded in both Aberdeen City and Highland, while Scotland overall had 20 more people die.

Cases in the Western Isles have come down from the record high on November 1.

The health board has requested a mobile testing unit be deployed to the Isle of Lewis to keep up with demand for testing for fear of a potential outbreak on the island.

It is understood that testing capacity is limited and there is a slow-down on the islands in getting results to the public.

Vaccinations and Booster shots.

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,319,877 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,912,518 are fully vaccinated.

A further 33,572 people were given a third dose of a Covid vaccine taking the total number 892,218.

As of November 4, 89,640 people have been given a booster shot in the Grampian area while in Highland the figure is 48,620.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal