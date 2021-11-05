People in hospital with Covid-19 falling in both Grampian and Highland

Figures released by the Scottish Government have shown a decrease in people currently in hospital due to Covid-19 in both Grampian and Highland.

People in hospital in both health boards has increased over the past few days but have now shown signs of slowing down.

Yesterday figures showed Grampian with 88 people in hospital with Covid however, this figure has fallen to 80.

However, there has been an increase in people in intensive care from seven to 10 in the past 24 hours.

Highland showed a similar trend with people in hospitals dropping from 35 to 26 over the 24 hours.

In Scotland, people in hospitals decreased by 55 from 986 to 941.

Cases and deaths in the north and north-east.

Positive cases in Grampian totalled 244 while in Highland the figure was 144.

The Western Isles recorded 20, Orkney 18 and Shetland just five cases.

Scotland recorded 2,389 new cases of Covid-19.

A further death from Covid-19 was recorded in both Aberdeen City and Highland, while Scotland overall had 20 more people die.

Cases in the Western Isles have come down from the record high on November 1.

The health board has requested a mobile testing unit be deployed to the Isle of Lewis to keep up with demand for testing for fear of a potential outbreak on the island.

It is understood that testing capacity is limited and there is a slow-down on the islands in getting results to the public.

Vaccinations and Booster shots.

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,319,877 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,912,518 are fully vaccinated.

A further 33,572 people were given a third dose of a Covid vaccine taking the total number 892,218.

As of November 4, 89,640 people have been given a booster shot in the Grampian area while in Highland the figure is 48,620.