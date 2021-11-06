Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Growing concern for three missing youngsters last seen in Dornoch

By Michelle Henderson
November 6, 2021, 4:12 pm
Police have issued an appeal for information in the hope of locating a group of three missing young people, last seen in the Dornoch area.

Concerns are mounting for three young people who failed to return home after attending a fireworks display in Dornoch.

Shanai Anderson 15, Anthony Campbell, 14, and Mackenzie Tulloch, 12, all from the Inverness-shire area, were last seen in the Sutherland town on Friday evening.

The trio were last spotted at a bus stop on Castle Street around 10pm but failed to return home.

The trio were last seen at a bus stop in the Dornoch area around 10pm on Friday after attending the local fireworks display.

Officers have now issued an appeal for information to help trace the whereabouts of the group as concerns grow for their safety.

The group have connections across the Sutherland, Easter Ross and Inverness-shire area.

Shanai is described as 5’5” tall, slim build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey and pink hoodie, navy blue jeans and black trainers.

Anthony is described as 5’7” tall, medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, navy blue jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is described as 5’1” tall, stocky build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey waterproof jacket, light grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information about these three missing people are being asked to contact officers on 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal