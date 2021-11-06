Growing concern for three missing youngsters last seen in Dornoch

Concerns are mounting for three young people who failed to return home after attending a fireworks display in Dornoch.

Shanai Anderson 15, Anthony Campbell, 14, and Mackenzie Tulloch, 12, all from the Inverness-shire area, were last seen in the Sutherland town on Friday evening.

The trio were last spotted at a bus stop on Castle Street around 10pm but failed to return home.

Officers have now issued an appeal for information to help trace the whereabouts of the group as concerns grow for their safety.

The group have connections across the Sutherland, Easter Ross and Inverness-shire area.

Shanai is described as 5’5” tall, slim build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey and pink hoodie, navy blue jeans and black trainers.

Anthony is described as 5’7” tall, medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, navy blue jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is described as 5’1” tall, stocky build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey waterproof jacket, light grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information about these three missing people are being asked to contact officers on 101.