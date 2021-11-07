Missing Highland youngsters found safe and well By Michelle Henderson November 7, 2021, 8:47 am Police have confirmed three missing youngsters, last seen in the Dornoch area, have been traced safe and well. Three Highland youngsters have been found safe and well by police after failed to return home from a fireworks display in Dornoch. Police launched an urgent appeal for information on Saturday in an effort to trace the whereabouts of Shanai Anderson 15, Anthony Campbell, 14, and Mackenzie Tulloch, 12. The trio were seen last seen at a bus stop in the Sutherland village around 10pm on Friday evening evening. We are pleased to confirm that Shanai Anderson, Anthony Campbell and Mackenzie Tulloch from the Inverness-shire area have been traced safe and well. Thanks to those who shared and commented. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Saturday, 6 November 2021 Police have now confirmed the group have been traced safe and well. Officers thanked the public for their support with their inquiries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Major Aberdeenshire road to remain closed overnight after fallen trees block route 36-year-old man missing from Aberdeen traced safe and well Growing concern for three missing youngsters last seen in Dornoch Macduff church reinstate poignant poppy display for the first time in two years