Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kyle lifeboat crew battle gale-force winds and rough seas to rescue stranded sailor

By Michelle Henderson
November 7, 2021, 9:55 am Updated: November 7, 2021, 12:55 pm
Kyle lifeboat called out to disabled yacht stranded in gale force winds and rough seas.

A west coast lifeboat crew braved gale-force winds and rough seas to rescue a sailor stranded onboard his yacht near Eilean Donan Castle.

The lone sailor was trying to sail from Loch Duich to Kyleakin when its engine failed around 6pm on Saturday.

As weather conditions deteriorated, the sailor made an urgent call for assistance to the Stornoway coastguard before taking shelter in the bay of Totaig by the mouth of Loch Duich to await rescue.

The crewman attempted to deploy his anchor, however it failed, dragging the vessel towards the rocks.

Rescuers from Kyle lifeboat battled rough seas to reach the stranded sailor, before climbing onboard the casualty vessel.

It was swiftly determined that the only safe outcome was to tow the vessel to the nearest safe harbour at Kyle of Lochalsh.

The crew began the journey back to the port, taking more than two hours to reach safe harbour in Kyle.

Upon arrival, a combination of the worsening weather conditions and the large number of vessels seeking shelter in the port, it was decided that it was too dangerous to try and get the yacht alongside the pier.

The lifeboat towed the vessel the short distance to Kyleakin harbour, where the vessel was put alongside the pontoons and handed over to the waiting local UK Coastguard team.

Kyle lifeboat then returned to station and was refuelled and made ready for service at 10:15pm.

Planning and preparation

Rescuers are appealing to mariners to check the weather prior to taking on their voyage to ensure they avoid harsh weather conditions.

A spokesman said: “The yacht had suffered mechanical failure, and with the gale force winds and very rough seas it was decided the only safe location to tow the casualty vessel to was Kyle or Kyleakin.

“However, this required the lifeboat to tow the 11-ton yacht through the extremely heavy seas which took over 2 hours.

“It is a timely reminder to all mariners to ensure they check the weather forecast carefully before setting out on a voyage to ensure they can reach their destination in plenty of time before bad weather comes in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal