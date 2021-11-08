Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cairngorms records highest wind speed in Scotland this weekend with gusts over 100mph

By Lauren Robertson
November 8, 2021, 1:03 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 1:09 pm
Roads in Aberdeenshire remain closed as debris is cleared. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The highest wind speed recorded in Scotland this weekend was in the Cairngorms with gusts blowing at over 100mph.

Strong winds blew across the north and north-east this weekend, wreaking havoc on roads and seas alike.

Though Saturday was more breezy than usual, it was on Sunday that the strongest winds were recorded across the country.

At the Cairnwell in the Cairngorms, winds of 104mph were recorded on Sunday, the highest in the country.

Tain was also battered by the breeze, with winds of around 68mph pushing through the town.

Winds in Aberdeenshire

The strongest winds recorded in Aberdeenshire were in Inverbervie, south of Stonehaven, and Peterhead Harbour.

Both recorded wind speeds of around 53mph.

Roads in the area remain closed into the afternoon on Monday as teams work to clear up debris strewn by the winds. 

The A981 south bound at Memsie closed due to trees blocking the road. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Elsewhere in the country, winds weren’t as strong as they were in the north and north-east.

Edinburgh recorded speeds of around 38mph and, in Glasgow, they reached around 46mph at their strongest.

A gentle breeze

Though the impacts of this weekend’s winds were certainly felt, they were still far from the strongest that the Aberdeen area has been hit by.

In fact, the strongest winds ever recorded in Scotland were in Aberdeen, some 20mph stronger than the winds in the Cairngorms on Sunday.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: “The highest wind speeds seen in Scotland were 142mph and that was on February 13 in 1989 in Aberdeen.”

