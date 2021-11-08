The highest wind speed recorded in Scotland this weekend was in the Cairngorms with gusts blowing at over 100mph.

Strong winds blew across the north and north-east this weekend, wreaking havoc on roads and seas alike.

Though Saturday was more breezy than usual, it was on Sunday that the strongest winds were recorded across the country.

At the Cairnwell in the Cairngorms, winds of 104mph were recorded on Sunday, the highest in the country.

Tain was also battered by the breeze, with winds of around 68mph pushing through the town.

Winds in Aberdeenshire

The strongest winds recorded in Aberdeenshire were in Inverbervie, south of Stonehaven, and Peterhead Harbour.

Both recorded wind speeds of around 53mph.

Roads in the area remain closed into the afternoon on Monday as teams work to clear up debris strewn by the winds.

Elsewhere in the country, winds weren’t as strong as they were in the north and north-east.

Edinburgh recorded speeds of around 38mph and, in Glasgow, they reached around 46mph at their strongest.

A gentle breeze

Though the impacts of this weekend’s winds were certainly felt, they were still far from the strongest that the Aberdeen area has been hit by.

In fact, the strongest winds ever recorded in Scotland were in Aberdeen, some 20mph stronger than the winds in the Cairngorms on Sunday.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: “The highest wind speeds seen in Scotland were 142mph and that was on February 13 in 1989 in Aberdeen.”