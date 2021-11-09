Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

New Community Challenge Fund created to combat impact of Covid-19

By Ross Hempseed
November 9, 2021, 3:03 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 3:41 pm
Chairman of the Badenoch and Strathspey Area Committee, Bill Lobban. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A new fund has been set up to support the regeneration of Badenoch and Strathspey post-Covid.

Badenoch and Strathspey area committee has decided to merge two funding packages from Highland Council to create the Community Challenge Fund.

Earlier this year, the local authority allocated £100,000 to each ward to help communities recover from the pandemic as part of the Place-Bad Investment Fund (PBIF).

The scheme was aimed at helping combat the four serious impacts of Covid-19 – health, societal and financial consequences and non-direct health complications.

The Scottish Government recently allocated more funding through PBIF for Highland Council totalling £1,963,000. of which Badenoch and Strathspey received £129,222.

Now local councillors have decided to combine both packages to create the Community Challenge Fund.

Funding open to all communities in area

This new fund combines the remaining £50,000 from the original £100,000 investment and the recently allocated £129,222 to help with regeneration projects.

A total of £50,000 has already been put towards supporting housing in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Bill Lobban, chairman of the Badenoch and Strathspey Area Committee, said: “The new Challenge Fund will be open to all communities across Badenoch and Strathspey for regeneration projects.

“The projects should consider the four harms of Covid, particularly in relation to recovery.

“The PBIF funding is capital in nature and will be in place for five years, to enable and advance place-based investment.

“The ward Place-Based Funding will complement the PBIP funding through the provision of support for both one-off and longer-term project development, thus providing the opportunity for community groups to consider more impactful projects for their communities.”