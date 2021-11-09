Flood protection works to begin in Highland village

Flood works at Conon Bridge will get under way next week.

Walkers are being advised that a section of Ladies Walk, between Drouthy Duck and the railway bridge, will be closed from Monday as a result.

Highland Council is upgrading the defences along the River Conon to ensure the area is protected from serious flooding, measured as a one-in-200 year event.

The improvements are expected to be completed early next year.

What changes will be made?

The works will focus on the area between the A862 Inverness to Adullie road bridge and the Network Rail bridge.

Previous investigation works have identified that a cut off trench needs to be dug to reduce seepage from under the bund.

The existing bund will also be heightened by around 3ft and a seepage cut off ditch will be added.

Signs will indicate the closure of a section of Ladies Walk, which goes from the former Drouthy Duck public house and Conon Mains Farm, to ensure public safety. These will be kept updated as works progress.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will open the path as soon as the flood protection improvements works are completed.”

Works will be carried out by Strath Civil Engineering Ltd.