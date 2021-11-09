Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flood protection works to begin in Highland village

By Lauren Robertson
November 9, 2021, 4:03 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 5:29 pm
A section of Ladies Walk will be closed until early next year.

Flood works at Conon Bridge will get under way next week.

Walkers are being advised that a section of Ladies Walk, between Drouthy Duck and the railway bridge, will be closed from Monday as a result.

Highland Council is upgrading the defences along the River Conon to ensure the area is protected from serious flooding, measured as a one-in-200 year event.

The improvements are expected to be completed early next year.

What changes will be made?

The works will focus on the area between the A862 Inverness to Adullie road bridge and the Network Rail bridge.

Previous investigation works have identified that a cut off trench needs to be dug to reduce seepage from under the bund.

The existing bund will also be heightened by around 3ft and a seepage cut off ditch will be added.

Signs will indicate the closure of a section of Ladies Walk, which goes from the former Drouthy Duck public house and Conon Mains Farm, to ensure public safety. These will be kept updated as works progress.

A map of the works that will take place along River Conon.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will open the path as soon as the flood protection improvements works are completed.”

Works will be carried out by Strath Civil Engineering Ltd.

