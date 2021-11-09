Inverness High School partially closed due to confirmed Covid cases

Some classes at Inverness High School were cancelled today due to confirmed Covid cases.

The school remained shut to some pupils after Highland Council was made aware several people have tested positive for the virus.

Members of staff have also been identified as close contacts and advised to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

The local authority has not specified for how long the school will remain closed, however, said further details will be sent out to parents and staff in due course.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Inverness High School.

“Members of staff were identified as close contacts and are following health advice to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

“Therefore, the school has partially closed today and details on the schools reopening will be communicated to the school community in due course.

“All necessary action has been taken at the school in line with Health Protection Team advice and guidance.

“The council continues to work in close partnership with NHS Highland’s health protection team.”