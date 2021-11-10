Schools across the Highlands close due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ leaving hundreds of students at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

Schools across the Highlands close due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ leaving hundreds of students at home

By Daniel Boal
November 10, 2021, 8:29 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 5:16 pm
Charleston Academy

Hundreds of students have been forced to stay at home as schools across the Highlands close due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Council staff have confirmed the closure of four schools across the Highland Council authority area.

Both Knockbreck Primary and its accompanying nursery on Skye have closed their doors – while Ardersier Primary Nursery in Inverness remains closed after a number of reported Covid cases.

Charleston Academy in Inverness has partially closed, remaining open to S4 to S6 students.

As a result of the closures 771 students have been told to stay at home across the Highland Council region.

Inverness High School, which closed its doors yesterday due to Covid cases, is understood to also still be closed.

Schools have closed throughout the week

Several other schools, including Avoch Primary, Avoch Primary Nursery, Grantown Grammar School, closed their doors yesterday due to coronavirus.

A Highland spokeswoman said on Tuesday: “There are a number of schools across Highland which are affected by positive Covid-19 cases or localised outbreaks.

“Unfortunately, some schools are temporarily closed as staff members, identified as close contacts, are following public health advice to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

“Individual schools will contact parents and carers when they are ready to reopen, and we would like to thank the affected school communities for their continued understanding and patience.

“The Highland Council continues to work in close partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”

Students and staff have been identified as close contacts and advised to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

The local authority has not specified how long the school will remain closed, however, it said further details will be sent out to parents and staff in due course.

