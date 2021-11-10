Schools across the Highlands close due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ leaving hundreds of students at home

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of students have been forced to stay at home as schools across the Highlands close due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Council staff have confirmed the closure of four schools across the Highland Council authority area.

Both Knockbreck Primary and its accompanying nursery on Skye have closed their doors – while Ardersier Primary Nursery in Inverness remains closed after a number of reported Covid cases.

Charleston Academy in Inverness has partially closed, remaining open to S4 to S6 students.

As a result of the closures 771 students have been told to stay at home across the Highland Council region.

Inverness High School, which closed its doors yesterday due to Covid cases, is understood to also still be closed.

Schools have closed throughout the week

Several other schools, including Avoch Primary, Avoch Primary Nursery, Grantown Grammar School, closed their doors yesterday due to coronavirus.

A Highland spokeswoman said on Tuesday: “There are a number of schools across Highland which are affected by positive Covid-19 cases or localised outbreaks.

“Unfortunately, some schools are temporarily closed as staff members, identified as close contacts, are following public health advice to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

“Individual schools will contact parents and carers when they are ready to reopen, and we would like to thank the affected school communities for their continued understanding and patience.

“The Highland Council continues to work in close partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”

Students and staff have been identified as close contacts and advised to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

The local authority has not specified how long the school will remain closed, however, it said further details will be sent out to parents and staff in due course.