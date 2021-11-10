Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mobile Covid testing unit shipped to Lewis to relieve growing pressure on health board

By Michelle Henderson
November 10, 2021, 6:56 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 7:25 pm
NHS Western Isles is to carry out a rigorous programme of testing over the next week following the arrival of a mobile testing unit (MTU) from the mainland. 

The unit, which will be in operation from tomorrow, will be staffed by Scottish Ambulance Service personnel offering tests by appointment.

It comes as daily figures, released by the Scottish Government, indicated a recent incline in positive cases across the region.

A Western Isles spokesman said: “The mobile testing unit will help relieve current pressure in the local testing and laboratory services, arising from an unprecedented increase in test requests on Lewis, resulting from rising Covid case numbers.

“There is, at present, no increased demand for testing on other islands.”

Individuals taking a test at the unit will be sent their results directly via text or email.

NHS Western Isles Test and Protect staff will then follow up on any positive tests with a phone call to carry our contacting tracing and provide additional advice.

High priority tests – including pre-operative hospital patients, care home residents and staff, and those who are symptomatic and ‘high risk’ – will continue to be tested via the current testing routes, through to the local laboratory.

Test requests from Uist, Barra and Harris will also continue to be managed through the established local process.

Appreciation for the communities patience

Island health officials thanked the public for their patience despite enduring a series of delays in obtaining a Covid test.

The spokesman added: “NHS Western Isles would like to thank our local communities for their patience in particular over the past week as there have been unfortunate delays in accessing testing and in receiving test results, as a result of the recent significant demand.

“We appreciate your understanding and apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused to individuals.

“The additional capacity provided by the mobile testing unit will help speed up both test requests and the provision of test results.”

Individuals can book a Covid test by calling the 01851 601 151 or e-mailing wi.covid19queries@nhs.scot

