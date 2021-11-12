Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two WW1 guns to undergo conservation at Scapa Flow Museum

By Ross Hempseed
November 12, 2021, 4:13 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 5:11 pm
The historic gun taken from the SMS Karlsruhe at Scapa Flow Museum.

Two historic armoured weapons are to undergo extensive conservation as part of the multi-million-pound refurbishment of the Scapa Flow Museum.

The massive guns which currently sit on plinths near the Scapa Flow Museum in Lyness, Orkney, will be partially dismantled and hoisted over to the museum’s workshop for conservation.

Both artefacts were used in WW1 aboard the SMS Bremse and SMS Karlsruhe as part of the German High Seas Fleet.

The guns are now showing signs of exposure to the elements and age being over 100-years-old.

Nick Hewitt, culture team leader for Orkney Islands Council, explains: “While we all love to see large objects outdoors, decades in a harsh marine environment have not been kind to these very important artefacts, which are two of only five First World War German naval guns surviving in the UK.

“Both are now showing signs of the exposure, so it’s definitely time for them to come indoors if we want them to survive for another hundred years.

Over 100 years of history at Scapa Flow.

The Scapa Flow Museum charts Orkney’s storied history during the first and second World Wars and contains a large collection of wartime artefacts.

The repairs and conservation of the two historic weapons is part of the museum’s extensive refurbishment which is due for completion in spring 2022 and cost around £4.3 million.

When reopened the museum will make use of a new extension and refurbishment of the Pumphouse which is being carried out by local firms Orkney Builders Contractors Ltd and Heddle Construction Ltd.

The two firms are also responsible for the relocation and heavy lifting of the two guns which is to take place next week.

The guns are an imposing presence for visitors coming to the Scapa Flow Museum.

The guns from SMS Bremse and SMS Karlsruhe are both 15cm SK L45 – both vessels were interned with the rest of the fleet at Scapa Flow in 1918.

Instead of being captured by the British, the Fleet Admiral decided to scuttle the ships on June 21, 1919.

A total of 52 out of the 74 strong fleet were sank in deep water while British guard ships managed to beach the rest.

SMS Bremse took part in a daring attack on British ships in the North Sea in 1917 which resulted in the loss of two Royal Navy destroyers and nine merchant ships.

Launched in 1916 in Kiel, SMS Karlsruhe was a light cruiser that operated in the North and Baltic Seas. The gun from this vessel in the museum’s collection is missing its gun shield.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]