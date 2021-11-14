A late night fire in the wooden shed of a popular Highlands guest house threatened to hamper a village’s remembrance service.

Fire crews were sent to the Cairngorms Guest House on Grampian Road in Aviemore at 10.22pm on Saturday evening.

The guest house sits directly across the road from the village’s war memorial, where Sunday’s remembrance service took place.

Photos shared on social media show a well established blaze late on Saturday night.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The fire service was called out to reports of a wooden shed on fire on Grampian Road in Aviemore at 10.22pm.

“Three units were sent out from Grantown, Aviemore and Kingussie stations. The fire was extinguished around an hour later.”

Sunday’s remembrance service is understood to have gone ahead as planned, despite the fire taking hold at the guest house across the road from the village’s memorial.