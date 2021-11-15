Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Identity of man’s body found in Dingwall unknown as appeal launched over ‘unexplained’ death

By Michelle Henderson
November 15, 2021, 11:08 am Updated: November 15, 2021, 11:14 am
Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying the man.

The identity of a man’s body found on mudflats in Dingwall is being investigated by police as they attempt to uncover the events that led to his “unexplained” death.

Officers uncovered his remains around 11.50am on Sunday on the mudflats, close to the Ferry Road picnic area.

The man is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35-years-old.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A full investigation is now underway by police to establish the events leading up to the mans death.

Inspector Richard Ross, of Dingwall Police Station, is calling on the public to help bring closure to his families next of kin, by helping identify the man.

He said: “Despite our enquiries so far, we have been unable to identify this man. We want to establish his identity in order to update his next of kin.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may be able to assist with identifying the man or may have any other information that could help with our investigation to contact 101 as soon as possible.”

The man is described as being white, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall, of athletic build with short spiked ginger hair and short facial hair.

He was wearing a grey “Rainbows for Heroes” t-shirt, a black Trespass jacket, blue Under Armour jogging bottoms and black Skechers trainer at the time of his death.

Anyone with information is being asked to call officers on 101.

