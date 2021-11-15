Identity of man’s body found in Dingwall unknown as appeal launched over ‘unexplained’ death

The identity of a man’s body found on mudflats in Dingwall is being investigated by police as they attempt to uncover the events that led to his “unexplained” death.

Officers uncovered his remains around 11.50am on Sunday on the mudflats, close to the Ferry Road picnic area.

The man is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35-years-old.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A full investigation is now underway by police to establish the events leading up to the mans death.

Inspector Richard Ross, of Dingwall Police Station, is calling on the public to help bring closure to his families next of kin, by helping identify the man.

He said: “Despite our enquiries so far, we have been unable to identify this man. We want to establish his identity in order to update his next of kin.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may be able to assist with identifying the man or may have any other information that could help with our investigation to contact 101 as soon as possible.”

The man is described as being white, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall, of athletic build with short spiked ginger hair and short facial hair.

He was wearing a grey “Rainbows for Heroes” t-shirt, a black Trespass jacket, blue Under Armour jogging bottoms and black Skechers trainer at the time of his death.

Anyone with information is being asked to call officers on 101.