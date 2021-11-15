Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 60 copies of George Mackay Brown’s first collection of poetry discovered following an appeal

By Lauren Taylor
November 15, 2021, 5:15 pm Updated: November 15, 2021, 5:16 pm
Over 60 copies of George Mackay Brown's first collection of poetry have been discovered.

The Orcadian writer published 250 copies of his first book, The Storm and Other Poems, at his own expense in 1954.

To celebrate the centenary of his birth, the George Mackay Brown Fellowship worked alongside BBC Radio Orkney to track down copies of the book.

They launched an appeal in May to trace the existing copies and to hear the stories of how and where they had survived.

During the search, 66 copies were discovered and will feature in BBC Scotland Radio’s Tullimentan.

Mr Mackay Brown’s autobiographer, Maggie Fergusson, owns a copy of the first edition and claims it would be the first book she would rescue if her house caught on fire.

She described the A5 paperback as a “kind of magical volume”.

The programme uncovers letters in the Orkney Library and Archive in which Mr Mackay Brown describes editing the poems planned for the book. He explained how “disgusted” he was with them when he saw the typed up copies that were being sent to the printer.

Only half the copies still in existence

When it went on sale it was priced at 4 shillings (20p) and sold out within perhaps as little as two weeks. But there’s been some uncertainty about how many copies were ever printed – with sources putting the number at either 200 or 300.

George Mackay Brown with his novel Beside The Ocean Of Time, which was nominated for the Booker prize.

However, the programme contains new evidence to settle that, in the form of a letter from Mr Mackay Brown to his friend – the farmer and self-taught scholar – Peter Leith, in which he writes “they printed 250 copies, and made it as cheap as possible”.

Programme producer BBC Radio Orkney’s Huw Williams said: “250 copies were printed in 1954, but we can assume perhaps half that number no longer exist – because they’ve been thrown away or lost.

“That means there are perhaps 125 surviving copies. And we’ve tracked down more than half of them, and heard some remarkable stories of what those books mean to the people who own them now.”

