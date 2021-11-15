Body found in Dingwall identified as death remains ‘unexplained’

The body of a man found yesterday on mudflats in Dingwall has been formally identified, police have confirmed.

Officers launched an appeal for information to establish the events, which had led to his death, after recovering the body near the Ferry Road picnic area at around 11.50am.

The man is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35.

His next of kin has been informed of the find, however, the death is currently treated as unexplained with inquiries still ongoing.

Inspector Richard Ross said: “We have identified the man and his next of kin has been made aware.

“We are grateful to everyone who help our inquiries following our earlier appeal for information.”