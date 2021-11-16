Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lochinver Primary and Carbost Primary remain closed due to Covid cases

By David Mackay
November 16, 2021, 8:54 am Updated: November 16, 2021, 9:04 am
Lochinver Primary School. Photo: DCT Media

Lochinver Primary and Carbost Primary are remaining closed on Tuesday due to Covid cases.

Lochinver Primary in Sutherland and Carbost Primary on Skye were both shut on Monday due to outbreaks.

Highland Council has confirmed Lochinver, which has two classrooms and 28 pupils, will remain closed on Tuesday – explaining the move is due to “public health measures”.

Meanwhile, Carbost Primary, which has 27 pupils, will also remain closed.

There are 55 children affected by the Covid closures across both Lochinver and Carbost.

Covid absences across Highland schools

Hundreds of Highland pupils were forced to stay at home last week as Covid cases closed schools.

On Monday, Durness Primary was also closed to students due to Covid cases.

However, it is understood to be open again on Tuesday.

Highland Council explained that a series of closures last week was due to staff being identified as close contacts from confirmed cases.

Schools reported staff shortages while teachers self-isolated after either testing positive or while they awaited test results.

Highland Council has reported that Lochinver Primary and Carbost Primary are the only closures on Tuesday, November 16 due to Covid.

