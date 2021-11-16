Lochinver Primary and Carbost Primary remain closed due to Covid cases

Lochinver Primary and Carbost Primary are remaining closed on Tuesday due to Covid cases.

Lochinver Primary in Sutherland and Carbost Primary on Skye were both shut on Monday due to outbreaks.

Highland Council has confirmed Lochinver, which has two classrooms and 28 pupils, will remain closed on Tuesday – explaining the move is due to “public health measures”.

Meanwhile, Carbost Primary, which has 27 pupils, will also remain closed.

There are 55 children affected by the Covid closures across both Lochinver and Carbost.

Covid absences across Highland schools

Hundreds of Highland pupils were forced to stay at home last week as Covid cases closed schools.

On Monday, Durness Primary was also closed to students due to Covid cases.

However, it is understood to be open again on Tuesday.

Highland Council explained that a series of closures last week was due to staff being identified as close contacts from confirmed cases.

Schools reported staff shortages while teachers self-isolated after either testing positive or while they awaited test results.

Highland Council has reported that Lochinver Primary and Carbost Primary are the only closures on Tuesday, November 16 due to Covid.