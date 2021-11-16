Investigation launched after £2,000 worth of copper cable stolen from Highland industrial estate

An investigation has been launched after £2,000 worth of copper cable was stolen from a Highland industrial estate.

Thieves are believed to have stolen the valuable wiring from a business located in the Ben Nevis Industrial Estate in Claggan, Fort William, in the early hours of November 11.

Officers are now asking anyone who might have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the day and time of the theft to come forward.

They have also reminded the public to be vigilant and take the necessary steps to ensure their property is safe and secure.

People who can help identify and trace those responsible are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0720 of November 12.