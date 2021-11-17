Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three Highland schools confirm closure due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ amid Covid concerns

By David Mackay
November 17, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 11:51 am
Three Highland schools have confirmed closures. Photo: Shutterstock

Three Highland schools have confirmed a closure due to “unforeseen circumstances” amid a wave of Covid concerns.

The nursery at Strathdearn Primary School will be shut on Wednesday, affecting 12 children.

Highland Council has not confirmed the reason for the closure, only stating it is due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Meanwhile, the nursery at Durness Primary will also be closed on Wednesday with the council stating the reason for the move as “other”.

And Carbost Primary in Skye will remain shut on Wednesday for “public health measures” after also being closed on Monday and Tuesday.

There are 41 children affected by the closures across the three Highland schools – although none have been publicly identified as due to Covid.

What is happening in Highland schools?

A series of schools across the Highland Council region have been closed due to Covid cases in recent weeks.

The local authority said last week that the step was needed due to staff either testing positive themselves or being required to self-isolate after being identified as a close contact or while they await test results.

Closures are understood to be as a result of staff shortages due to the Covid issues.

Lochinver Primary in Sutherland was shut on Monday and Tuesday but is expected to reopen again for pupils on Wednesday.

 

