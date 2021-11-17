Three Highland schools confirm closure due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ amid Covid concerns

Three Highland schools have confirmed a closure due to “unforeseen circumstances” amid a wave of Covid concerns.

The nursery at Strathdearn Primary School will be shut on Wednesday, affecting 12 children.

Highland Council has not confirmed the reason for the closure, only stating it is due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Meanwhile, the nursery at Durness Primary will also be closed on Wednesday with the council stating the reason for the move as “other”.

And Carbost Primary in Skye will remain shut on Wednesday for “public health measures” after also being closed on Monday and Tuesday.

There are 41 children affected by the closures across the three Highland schools – although none have been publicly identified as due to Covid.

What is happening in Highland schools?

A series of schools across the Highland Council region have been closed due to Covid cases in recent weeks.

The local authority said last week that the step was needed due to staff either testing positive themselves or being required to self-isolate after being identified as a close contact or while they await test results.

Closures are understood to be as a result of staff shortages due to the Covid issues.

Lochinver Primary in Sutherland was shut on Monday and Tuesday but is expected to reopen again for pupils on Wednesday.