Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Volunteers turn out in Inverness for more than 30 years to support the RNLI

By Michelle Henderson
November 17, 2021, 11:52 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 12:13 pm
Members of the Inverness and North Kessock RNLI fundraising branch have devoted more than 30 years service to host their annual Christmas stall.

A group of hearty volunteers are keeping with tradition as they devote more than 30 years service to the RNLI.

Members of the Inverness and North Kessock RNLI fundraising branch returned to Eastgate Shopping Centre this week to host their annual pre-Christmas gift and souvenir stall.

The annual fundraiser has been running since the early 1980s with volunteers turning up year-round to lend their support.

The stall, situated outside Waterstones, features a variety of Christmas cards, souvenirs and stocking fillers, with all proceeds being donated to the Kessock lifeboat crew.

Challenging fundraising year

Chairwoman Alison Marr has been volunteering on the stall for more than 30 years, raising money in memory of her great-grandfather.

Our fabulous Fundraising Branch are armed with every souvenir you can imagine so there are so many ways to show your…

Posted by RNLI Kessock Lifeboat on Tuesday, 16 November 2021

She said they are delighted to be back helping raise much-needed funds for the charity.

“Many of us have lifelong connections to the sea and come from families where the sea was either our livelihood or our leisure,” she said.

“My great grandfather was a trawler engineer who sailed on the first season of the SS Tento in 1900. It was lost in a huge storm and my great-grandmother was left with seven children.

”We really are delighted to be back as a full crew with a physical presence at this pre-Christmas event at the Eastgate Centre.

“As with all charities, we have experienced the most challenging period for fundraising and we appreciate the creative ways the public have continued to support the RNLI.

“Traditionally the people of Inverness and the surroundings have given us great support and we really look forward to seeing them again.”

RNLI Kessock has provided a volunteer emergency search and rescue service for 28 years.

This year alone, the crew has launched to the aid of people in distress in the Moray and Beauly Firth more than 30 times.

The money raised by the sale of Christmas souvenirs will contribute vital funds to continue their lifesaving work.

Chairwoman Alison Marr and secretary Jacquie Heaton.

Jacquie Heaton, who is secretary of the fundraising branch, has also dedicated more than 20 years service to the cause.

In her youth she spent a lot of time on boats, but stressed her family always felt passionate about placing their support behind the charity’s lifesaving volunteers.

She said: “Sailing as a family we felt we must support the RNLI. Though we never needed them, we knew they were there.”

Shoppers can visit the stall until 5pm on Sunday.

Read more:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]