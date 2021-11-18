Train disruption continues in Oban nearly 24 hours after gas cylinder fire

Train services continue to be disrupted following a gas cylinder fire in Oban.

Fire crews were called to Mill Park Road near the town’s train station at about 8.20am on Wednesday morning.

However, nearly 24 hours later, one fire appliance remains at the scene on Mill Park Road cooling down the affected area.

… We're currently arranging Rail Replacement Transport to operate between Oban, Connel Ferry and Taynuilt. Rail tickets are valid for travel on Citylink service 976: Glasgow – Arrochar & Tarbert – Dalmally – Loch Awe – Taynuilt – Connel – Oban ℹ️ https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 18, 2021

ScotRail has reported that disruption is still being experienced on the Oban line due to the tracks remaining “blocked”.

Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban and currently terminating and starting at Taynuilt due to the fire.

Rail replacement transport has been arranged to transport passengers between Oban and Taynuilt with tickets also being accepted on the Citylink 976 service between Glasgow and Oban.

The fire service has confirmed only one cylinder actually was on fire.

Six homes were evacuated on Wednesday evening as a “precautionary” measure.