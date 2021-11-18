Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School and nursery closed in Highlands due to ‘public health measures’ and ‘unforeseen circumstances’

By Joe Cawthorn
November 18, 2021, 8:40 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 8:45 am
Lochinver Primary School, Sutherland

A primary school and a nursery will be closed to pupils and staff on Thursday due to “unforeseen circumstances” and “public health measures”.

Lochinver Primary in Sutherland, which was closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week but reopened on Wednesday, is once again shut due to public health measures.

The closure means 28 pupils will be learning from home.

Meanwhile, Resolis Primary Nursery in Dingwall is also closed due to unforeseen circumstances, meaning six children will be at home on Thursday.

A total of 34 children have been affected by the closures.

The recent picture

Thursday’s closures are the latest in a list of school closures in the Highlands over recent weeks.

The local authority said last week that the step was needed due to staff either testing positive for Covid themselves or being required to self-isolate after being identified as a close contact or while they await test results.

Closures are understood to be as a result of staff shortages due to the Covid issues.

On Wednesday, the nursery at Strathdearn Primary School, the nursery at Durness Primary and Carbost Primary in Skye were all closed, however they are expected to reopen on Thursday.

Highland school closures: Is Covid being spread on school buses?

School bus travel could be partly to blame for the current Covid spike in north schools, according to the experts.

Face masks on school transport and rolling out the vaccine to younger children could be possible solutions to the area’s problem.

Hundreds of Highland pupils have been stuck at home in the past two weeks as secondary and primary schools were closed at short notice.

The reason for the apparent rise specifically in the north was a mystery.

But now, local NHS public health director Dr Tim Allison has explained some possible reasons for the spike.

He spoke to the council’s education committee about the “surprising” rise of Covid cases among Highland primary school children.

 

