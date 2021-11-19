Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Furious councillors say Gathering Place is not wheelchair accessible, despite promises

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
November 19, 2021, 12:02 pm
The Gathering Place has proved controversial for a number of reasons.
There were angry scenes at the Inverness area committee, as councillors accused the local authority of breaking its own promises.

Councillors said they were given repeated assurances that the controversial Gathering Place public artwork would be adapted to make it wheelchair accessible.

These changes for accessibility included a turning circle at the end of the structure.

However, councillor Andrew Jarvie questioned whether the turning circle measured the 4ft (1.2 metres) it is supposed to.

Mr Jarvie said he had great trouble turning his own, compact wheelchair in the space.

‘Gutted and genuinely surprised’

Councillor Ron MacWilliam then said he had evidence from a member of the public which shows the turning circle measures 3.5ft (1.06m).

Councillor Emma Knox also provided anecdotal evidence that the artwork is not accessible.

Ms Knox said she was “gutted and genuinely surprised to find it’s not fully accessible” despite having been given repeated assurances that the design would be suitably amended.

Councillor Andrew Jarvie

Ms Knox said she previously criticised the structure because, like the Eagles song, “You can check in, but never leave.” Now, claims Ms Knox, it turns out you cannot even check in.

Ms Knox said several of her wheelchair user friends could not access the artwork.

She asked which disability and access groups were consulted on the design.

Council officers said the Inverness Disability Access Panel was consulted and no objections were raised.

Creative Scotland provided an additional £27,000 funding to ensure there was adequate turning space for wheelchairs.

However, the officers did not categorically state that the turning space is 4ft as agreed.

“The clerk of works inspected the works, and if it’s not built in compliance with the specification, we will take that up with the builder,” said a spokesman.

Councillor Ron MacWilliam repeatedly asked who would take responsibility for this “folly”.

Provost Helen Carmichael said the governance of the project was clear, and the Inverness area committee has a collective responsibility for it.

