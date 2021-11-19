Rail services on Far North Line hampered by heavy rainfall

Passengers using the Far North Line are being warned to expect disruption as heavy rain is forecast.

Scotrail has announced today that rail services operating between Inverness and Wick will be “subject to delay” over the next 24 hours due to a series of new speed restrictions.

The announcement comes as Met Office forecasters warn Highlanders to brace for an evening of heavy downpours.

In their five day forecast, Met Office officials predict a “mild night” in the north, amidst the heavy rain, which has been lashing both the Caithness and Sutherland areas today.

⚠️ NEW: In reaction to heavy rainfall which has been forecast over the next 24 hours, train services operating between Inverness and Wick will be subject to delay. @NetworkRailSCOT have imposed speed restrictions on the line between Ardgay and Rogart for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/8sySw7aFLD — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 19, 2021

They said: “Outbreaks of heavy rain in the north will spread south across all parts overnight. A mild night again. Minimum temperature 9C.”

In light of the forecast, rail operators Network Rail have confirmed that speed restrictions have been imposed between two remote railway stations on the Highland railway line for “safety reasons.”

The restrictions have have come into affect between Ardgay and Rogart, with disruption expected until 6pm tomorrow.

Services are expected to run approximately 20 minutes for the foreseeable.

A Scotrail spokeswoman said: “Because of forecasted severe weather between Rogart and Ardgay trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. Disruption is expected to last until around 18:00 tomorrow.”

Disrupted services

Here is a list of the various services being disrupted by the changes:

TODAY:

4pm service from Wick to Inverness is expected to arrive into Inverness at 8.30pm. Customers wishing to travel south from Inverness should speak to a member of staff for alternative travel options.

6:31pm service from Inverness to Wick is now expected to arrive in Wick at 11:12pm.

SATURDAY