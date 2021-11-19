Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rail services on Far North Line hampered by heavy rainfall

By Michelle Henderson
November 19, 2021, 3:21 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 3:29 pm
Rail operators have imposed new speed restrictions between two Highland stations as forecasters warn of an evening of heavy rain.

Passengers using the Far North Line are being warned to expect disruption as heavy rain is forecast.

Scotrail has announced today that rail services operating between Inverness and Wick will be “subject to delay” over the next 24 hours due to a series of new speed restrictions.

The announcement comes as Met Office forecasters warn Highlanders to brace for an evening of heavy downpours.

In their five day forecast, Met Office officials predict a “mild night” in the north, amidst the heavy rain, which has been lashing both the Caithness and Sutherland areas today.

They said: “Outbreaks of heavy rain in the north will spread south across all parts overnight. A mild night again. Minimum temperature 9C.”

In light of the forecast, rail operators Network Rail have confirmed that speed restrictions have been imposed between two remote railway stations on the Highland railway line for “safety reasons.”

The restrictions have have come into affect between Ardgay and Rogart, with disruption expected until 6pm tomorrow.

Services are expected to run approximately 20 minutes for the foreseeable.

A Scotrail spokeswoman said: “Because of forecasted severe weather between Rogart and Ardgay trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. Disruption is expected to last until around 18:00 tomorrow.”

Disrupted services

Here is a list of the various services being disrupted by the changes:

TODAY:

  • 4pm service from Wick to Inverness is expected to arrive into Inverness at 8.30pm. Customers wishing to travel south from Inverness should speak to a member of staff for alternative travel options.
  • 6:31pm service from Inverness to Wick is now expected to arrive in Wick at 11:12pm.

SATURDAY

  • 6:18am service from Wick to Inverness is expected to arrive in Inverness at 10:56am.
  • 6.26am service from Lairg to Inverness is expected to arrive in Inverness at 8.27am.
  • 7am service from Inverness to Wick is expected to arrive in Wick at 11:51am.
  • 8:02am service from Wick to Inverness is expected to arrive in Inverness at 12:46pm.
  • 10:41am service from Inverness to Wick is expected to arrive in Wick at 3:16pm.
  • 12:34pm service from Wick to Inverness is expected to arrive in Inverness at 5:26pm.
  • 2pm service from Inverness to Wick is expected in Wick at 6:42pm.
  • 4pm service from Wick to Inverness is expected in Inverness at 8:30pm.

