Point and Sandwick Trust distributes more than £700,000 to local causes

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic and a broken subsea cable to the islands, Point and Sandwick Trust (P&ST) has now distributed £700,000 for the benefit of local causes.

The trust has announced it has helped generate £708,713 of external funding for local organisations in the past five years after sharing £301,764 over the course of the past 12 months.

The boost for local organisations comes despite the trust’s windfarm being out of action for 11 months due to a broken subsea cable connecting Lewis and Harris to the main grid.

Cash distribution from the trust was halted due to the cable outage, with funds instead redirected to cover the running costs of the Beinn Grideag windfarm.

Praise for community consultants

Announcing the milestone at the trust’s annual general meeting this week, P&ST general manager Donald John MacSween paid homage to Tony Robson and Alasdair Nicholson for their stellar work.

Mr Robson and Mr Nicholson, in their roles as community consultants, offer support to organisations interested in developing their own projects, offering expertise on how ideas can flourish.

The duo assist by offering guidance on tendering applications for funding, as well as support with technical design and how to achieve charitable status.

Incredible efforts praised

Mr MacSween said: “As everyone is aware, the impact of the cable break on the charity wind farm has been significant and we announced in October that it will be well into 2023 until the wind farm company builds up its working reserves and grant donations can begin again.

“However, Alasdair and Tony have continued their incredible efforts undaunted.

“The fact they have bought so much external funding into our local area, an additional £700,000 on top of grant money generated by the wind farm income, in the last five years is a real testament to their dedication.”

Local organisations who have benefited from the funds include Point and Sandwick Trail, Garrabost Mill, Point and Sandwick Befriending Group, Cairdean og Allt nan Gall, Point Football Club and Urras Storas An Rubha.

Wind farm fully operational again

The trust’s three-turbine wind farm at Beinn Grideag is now fully operational again after a year of inactivity due to the cable break.

Funds generated by the windfarm, recognised as the UK’s largest community-owned, are distributed to benefit local organisations.

Previously, P&ST told The Press and Journal that it would be another 12 months before funds generated from the wind farm could again be distributed locally after nearly all reserves were used up during the outage.

Director Calum MacDonald said: “There had been inevitable teething problems after such a long outage lasting 11 months, but the past weekend has seen the wind farm back to maximum output.

“We will do everything we can to get charity giving from Point and Sandwick Trust back on track as soon as realistically possible”.