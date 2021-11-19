Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police and coastguard teams search for missing 78-year-old from Fort William

By Lauren Robertson
November 19, 2021, 9:31 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 9:34 pm
Missing woman Margaret McLeod.

A 78-year-old woman has been reported missing from Fort William.

Margaret McLeod was last seen at around 1pm on Friday at an address in Henderson Row.

In behaviour that has been described as “out of character”, Ms McLeod left the address on foot and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Coastguard teams are joining with police to search for Ms McLeod around the Fort William area.

She has been described as very slim and around 5ft tall.

It should also be noted that Ms McLeod now has short grey hair, different to that shown in the picture released by police.

Ms McLeod is known to be wearing black boots and carrying of a tartan umbrella. She may also be wearing or carrying a turquoise waterproof and green-coloured fleece.

Missing woman – Margaret McLeodOfficers are asking for the public's help in tracing a woman reported missing from Fort…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, 19 November 2021

Anyone who has any information regarding Ms McLeod’s whereabouts should contact police on 101.

They can use reference number 2386 of November 19.

