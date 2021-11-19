Police and coastguard teams search for missing 78-year-old from Fort William

A 78-year-old woman has been reported missing from Fort William.

Margaret McLeod was last seen at around 1pm on Friday at an address in Henderson Row.

In behaviour that has been described as “out of character”, Ms McLeod left the address on foot and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Coastguard teams are joining with police to search for Ms McLeod around the Fort William area.

She has been described as very slim and around 5ft tall.

It should also be noted that Ms McLeod now has short grey hair, different to that shown in the picture released by police.

Ms McLeod is known to be wearing black boots and carrying of a tartan umbrella. She may also be wearing or carrying a turquoise waterproof and green-coloured fleece.

Missing woman – Margaret McLeodOfficers are asking for the public's help in tracing a woman reported missing from Fort… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, 19 November 2021

Anyone who has any information regarding Ms McLeod’s whereabouts should contact police on 101.

They can use reference number 2386 of November 19.