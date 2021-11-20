Missing 78-year-old woman from Fort William found By Lauren Taylor November 20, 2021, 8:53 am Updated: November 20, 2021, 11:58 am Police have found the missing 78-year-old safe and well. A 78-year-old woman reported missing from Fort William has been found “safe and well”. Margaret McLeod was last seen at around 1pm on Friday at an address in Henderson Row. Coastguard teams helped police search for Ms McLeod and an online appeal was launched. Officers confirmed that the 78-year-old has been found “safe and well” and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up