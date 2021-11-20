Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifeboats race to cargo ship run aground and drifting towards Skye Bridge

By Lauren Robertson
November 20, 2021, 3:51 pm Updated: November 20, 2021, 4:07 pm
The Kyle lifeboat on its way to help the cargo ship.

Two lifeboats raced to help a cargo ship that had run aground and was drifting towards the Skye Bridge on Friday afternoon.

The vessel, just under 300ft long, was drifting sideways across the shipping lane in the direction of the bridge and nearby rocks.

Coastguards tried to contact the crew onboard the vessel using VHF radio but received no response.

They raised the alarm at around 3.30pm which was answered by lifeboat teams from Kyle and Portree. Both lifeboats were launched due to the size of the cargo ship.

Once arriving alongside the ship, the crew from the Kyle lifeboat tried again to make contact with those onboard, but they still could not get a response.

A spokesman from the lifeboat described the situation as “serious”.

He said: “When we arrived on scene the situation was serious, the vessel was no longer aground, but was floating broadside across the shipping channel and was drifting dangerously close to the bridge and nearby rocks.

“The vessel’s crew were not answering VHF radio calls and were not responding to the lifeboat crews attempts to make contact with them.”

The Kyle lifeboat approaching the cargo ship.

Back to safety

Soon after the lifeboat made it to the cargo ship, it managed to restore propulsion and make its way towards the nearby pier at the Mowi Kyleakin fish plant.

A spokesman from Kyle lifeboat added: “Luckily the vessel managed to restore propulsion and made her own way the short distance to the Mowi pier in Kyleakin.”

The Kyle lifeboat shadowed this short journey to ensure it arrived safely.

Though the Portree lifeboat hadn’t yet reached the incident, it was stood down as it was no longer needed.

The Kyle crew stayed at the Mowi pier with the cargo ship until local coastguard crews arrived on the scene, then they were stood down and sent back to base at around 6.30pm.

