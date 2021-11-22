Inverness teen Jessica Green reported missing

Police have launched an appeal for help to trace a missing Inverness teen.

Jessica Green was last seen in the Kinmylies/Charleston area of the Highland city at around 10pm yesterday.

The 16-year-old has been described as 5ft 4in, of slim build and with fair complexion and green eyes.

She is also said to have piercing to her nose and lip and black, shoulder-length hair with blue highlights.

When last seen, Jessica was wearing white Nike trainers, a dark blue tracksuit trousers and hoodie, and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone with information that would help trace the teen is asked to get in touch with police on 101 quoting incident no PS-20211121-3764.

Officers confirmed Jessica Green was traced safe and well on November 22.