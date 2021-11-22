NHS Highland delays ‘urgent operations’ due to ‘extreme’ pressure from emergency admissions

NHS Highland has been forced to delay a number of operations – including several urgent ones – due to “extreme” pressure from hospital admissions.

The health board made the “last resort” decision to postpone some surgeries following high numbers of emergency admissions at Raigmore Hospital over the weekend.

The recent increase in people attending the A&E department has also prompted bosses to consider relocating some of the patients, who can be treated at home or other community-based facilities.

Katherine Sutton, chief officer for acute services at NHS Highland, said the move was “disappointing”, but necessary to provide enough free beds for emergency patients.

Hospital under ‘extreme pressure’

She said: “Rescheduling surgery is always a last resort as we know the disappointment this can cause, and I apologise to everyone affected.

“We are under extreme pressure and need to make beds available for emergency admissions.

“We are also taking other action to try and discharge patients who can be supported at home, and I would like to thank the relatives and carers who make this possible.

“There may be cases where people can be treated or moved for recuperation to one of our community-based facilities, so if you have a relative in Raigmore, it is possible you will be contacted about them being moved.”

The health board’s decision comes just three months after another spate of surgery cancellations at Raigmore Hospital due to staff struggling to cope with the surge in Covid cases.

High demand on the health care system

In July, the flagship hospital in the north reached capacity and announced a “code black” status with people told to go to the A&E only if they needed urgent treatment.

Similar advice has now been issued again to ease the pressure on the emergency department.

NHS Highland has urged people to call 111 and ask to be directed to the most appropriate care before attending the hospital.

People have also been reminded that minor illnesses or injuries can be treated at community pharmacies and minor injury units, while local A&E departments remain open for those with a life-threatening emergency.

Ms Sutton added: “Our staff and partners, not only in hospitals but in all health and care settings, are working incredibly hard to provide the best care possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time of high demand on our health care system.”