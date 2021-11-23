Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross-shire drink-driver jailed after being caught for fifth time

By David Love
November 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.

A repeat drink-driver has been thrown in jail after being caught for the fifth time.

Robert Johnston’s record was branded “appalling” by Sheriff Margaret Neilson when he appeared in the dock before her over the latest offence.

The 37-year-old, of Railway Terrace, Kyle of Lochalsh, pled guilty to stealing a car at the weekend in Kyle while drunk and while banned from driving.

The offence took place on Friday night and a breath test revealed he was just over three times the legal alcohol limit, with a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff surprised accused wasn’t prosecuted at higher level

The car was found in Balmacara with Johnston standing next to it.

Defence solicitor Roger Webb told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client had 24 previous convictions and knew what to expect.

Jailing him for eight months and banning him from driving for five years, Sheriff Neilson said: “You have an appalling record for road traffic offending.”

She added she was surprised he was not being prosecuted by the Crown at a higher level as it was his fifth drink-driving offence.

