Ross-shire drink-driver jailed after being caught for fifth time

A repeat drink-driver has been thrown in jail after being caught for the fifth time.

Robert Johnston’s record was branded “appalling” by Sheriff Margaret Neilson when he appeared in the dock before her over the latest offence.

The 37-year-old, of Railway Terrace, Kyle of Lochalsh, pled guilty to stealing a car at the weekend in Kyle while drunk and while banned from driving.

The offence took place on Friday night and a breath test revealed he was just over three times the legal alcohol limit, with a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff surprised accused wasn’t prosecuted at higher level

The car was found in Balmacara with Johnston standing next to it.

Defence solicitor Roger Webb told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client had 24 previous convictions and knew what to expect.

Jailing him for eight months and banning him from driving for five years, Sheriff Neilson said: “You have an appalling record for road traffic offending.”

She added she was surprised he was not being prosecuted by the Crown at a higher level as it was his fifth drink-driving offence.